Captain Tsubasa episode 22: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 22, set for release on March 3, 2024, is expected to cover more of the match between Japan and France in the semifinals of the Junior Youth Tournament. The most recent episode highlighted the impact of the referee's controversial decisions, which affected the Japanese side, including Hayata's red, and the disallowance of one of their goals.

Despite these challenges, Elle Sid Pierre, France's number 10, continued to be a dominant performer in the match. Although the most prominent moment of the episode was also Hyuga reacting to this situation and coming up with a goal to spur his teammates on. Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 22 is probably going to develop more of this match and most likely provide a conclusion that is both memorable and satisfying.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 22.

Captain Tsubasa episode 22 will continue the match between France and Japan

The Japanese team reacting to the match going against them (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 22 will be released next Sunday, March 3, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, March 3 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, March 4 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, March 3 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 4 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 3 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, March 3 Australia Central Standard Time 8 pm, Sunday, March 3

Fans in Japan eager to follow Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, though a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode focused on the semifinal match between Japan and France in the Junior Youth Tournament. The majority of the episode highlighted how the referee had a lot of ramifications in the development of the match, particularly Hayata's early dismissal, which surprised the team.

Hyuga, known as the hothead character in the series, showcased his aggressive side throughout the match, frequently arguing with the referee. He even scored a goal that was later disallowed. The tension escalated, with Tsubasa also arguing with the referees, resulting in him receiving a yellow card.

The Japanese side faced significant challenges early in the match, with Elle Sid Pierre prominently seizing this opportunity. However, Hyuga and Tsubasa tried to recover their composure. However, they struggled due to the noticeable gap left in defense due to Hayata's absence.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 22?

The team with Hayata after he was sent off (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 22 will continue to spotlight the match between Japan and France while focusing more on the latter's team dynamics. Most manga readers already know how Elle Sid Pierre is and the way he is going to treat his teammates in this match.

Japan already proved what they were made of against Argentina as they managed to pull off an epic comeback, and the upcoming episode is very likely to show them struggling against this European team. Especially considering how they are one man down and the fact that the decisions made by the referees led to a lot of difficult moments for them.