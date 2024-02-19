Captain Tsubasa episode 21: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 21, which is slated to release on February 25, 2024, is expected to cover more of the match between Japan and France in the semifinals of the Junior Youth tournament.

Misaki, Hyuga, and Tsubasa showcased a compelling performance in the opening minutes of the match and scored the first goal for Japan. However, the French side is already giving signs that they are not going to take this lying down.

Elle Sid Pierre, France's number 10 and their star performer, was one of the first players to notice that Japan were taking the lead and dominating the match. Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 21 is probably going to develop more of this angle and give Pierre a moment to shine, so France can turn this match around.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 21. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Captain Tsubasa episode 21 will continue the match between France and Japan

Elle Sid Pierre in the latest episode (Image via Studio Kai)

Captain Tsubasa episode 21 will be released next Sunday, February 25, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, February 25 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, February 26 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, February 25 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, February 26 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 25 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, February 25 Australia Central Standard Time 8 pm, Sunday, February 25

Fans in Japan, who are eager to know more about how Tsubasa and his friends are doing in the Junior Youth arc, can watch the series on TV Tokyo, which is one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

International viewers, on the other hand, can stream the episode via Crunchyroll, although they will have to pay a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The latest episode was focused on the match between Japan and France, kickstarting the other semifinal of the Junior Youth tournament. However, before the match took place, there was a bit of a confrontation between the two Japanese goalkeepers, Genzo Wakabayashi and Ken Wakashimazu, with the former pointing out how the latter didn't perform well against Argentina, continuing their rivalry.

The match itself also showed why the combination of Misaki, Hyuga, and Tsubasa is one of the best in the series, and they were instrumental in Japan's opening minutes. It was through the combination of Hyuga and Tsubasa that the Japanese got the first goal of the match, with the protagonist being the one who scored in the first minutes.

Interestingly, it was the star of France, Elle Sid Pierre, who recognized the ability of the Japanese side during the match and decided that something had to be done to avoid losing so early in the match. Pierre even went as far as considering how, since he had been saving a special shot in the tournament, this was the moment to display it, which may help them level the score.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 21?

Players of the Japanese side (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 21 will continue to spotlight the match between Japan and France while focusing more on the latter's team dynamics. Most manga readers already know how Elle Sid Pierre is and the way he is going to treat his teammates in this match.

Japan already proved what they were made of against Argentina as they managed to pull off an epic comeback and the upcoming episode is very likely to show them struggling against this European team.