Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 296 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 296 will be published on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Yoichi Isagi being named the No.1 player alongside Rin Itoshi, the manga's next chapter might reveal the remaining rankings. Considering that not all fans would want to wait until the chapter's official release, we have brought readers a list of major predictions for chapter 296 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter gave fans a flashback of the Manshine City vs. Barcha match as Reo assisted Chigiri for a goal. After that, the manga revealed Blue Lock's No.1 player as per the final auction value rankings. Yoichi Isagi tied with Rin Itoshi for the No.1 spot with a 240 million bid from Bastard Munchen.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 296?

Meguru Bachira may score a goal for FC Barcha

Meguru Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

As seen in the previous chapter, Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage changed their play style to help their team win. This change saw Nagi and Reo combining their strengths to help Chigiri Hyoma score a goal. While Reo wanted to help Nagi next with a goal contribution, things might not go as swimmingly.

While it is true that FC Barcha was in poor form with three defeats to their name, Meguru Bachira was not one to back down. He was in good form after scoring multiple goals in the Neo Egoist League. Therefore, fans can expect him to score a goal for FC Barcha and foil Reo and Nagi's plan.

The final result of Manshine City vs. FC Barcha may be revealed in chapter 296

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

While the manga could reveal all the remaining developments from the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha match, the creators might want to hold them for the Episode Nagi spinoff manga. With that in mind, the upcoming manga chapter could reveal the match's final result.

That said, fans can expect the manga to reveal some developments, especially the match's final goal and how it affected the losing team players. This is because FC Barcha and Manshine City had lost all their matches till now. Hence, losing the final match would mean they would be ranked last in the standings. Such a development could affect the players' rankings a lot.

The final auction rankings may be revealed in chapter 296

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

As seen in the previous chapter, Ego Jinpachi revealed the top-ranked player from Blue Lock, as per the final auction value rankings. Hence, the upcoming chapter could reveal the remaining rankings.

Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage were running the risk of being ranked outside the top 23 players. Hence, the final auction value rankings should reveal whether their plan worked or not.

In addition, the remaining rankings shall also reveal the fate of those players who are not ranked in the top 23. A prime contender for this could be Igarashi Gurimu, who has yet to receive a bid.

