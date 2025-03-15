Blue Lock chapter 296 spoilers: Bachira and Otoya take the lead for Barcha as Reo proposes a new plan

With the alleged Blue Lock chapter 296 spoilers, the manga was supposed to reveal what happened during the remainder of the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha match. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did just that, as the manga revealed how Bachira and Otoya were to foil Nagi and Reo's plan.

The previous chapter revealed a flashback of the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha match. Reo and Nagi changed their play style and helped Chigiri score a goal. Following that, the manga revealed Blue Lock's No.1 player, as Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi were tied at the top spot with 240 million bids.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 296 spoilers: Lavinho and Prince enter the field

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 296 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Brain Juice Experience." The manga picks up from Italy's Ubers side as they finished all their matches and were watching the Bastard Munchen vs. Paris X Gen match in their TV room.

Sendou Shutou and Oliver Aiku were surprised that Yoichi Isagi finished first with a 240 million bid. Meanwhile, Shoei Barou was content that he was officially chasing after Blue Lock's No.1 player.

Blue Lock chapter 296 spoilers then switched to Yoichi Isagi as he was feeling too good. After enduring and adapting for so long, he had finally crushed his rivals with logic. With this feeling, Isagi started feeling his brain boil and believed that his best version, i.e., the title of "best in the world," was waiting for him at the end of this pursuit.

Blue Lock chapter 296 spoilers then switched back to the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha match. Right after the match resumed, Meguru Bachira took charge and dribbled past the Manshine City players with a roulette and a lift. With that, Bachira set himself up for the equalizer goal and tied the scoreline.

Lavinho as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Upon witnessing such developments, the Master Strikers, Lavinho and Chris Prince decided to step onto the field as part of the Star Change System. With the situation changing, Nagi was having trouble focusing. That's when Agi asked him to stay focused. Whether it was for the team or his own goals, half-measures would ruin him. As for Nagi, he wanted to remain active in the match and raise his value with a goal or an assist.

Blue Lock chapter 296 spoilers then saw Seishiro Nagi try to create an attack with Reo Mikage. Unfortunately, Otoya Eita knew about this pass pattern and intercepted Nagi's pass to initiate a counterattack. Lavinho asked his players to raise their speed. With that, the manga saw Bachira cross the ball to Otoya, who scored Barcha's second goal with a scissor kick.

Reo Mikage as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Upon witnessing this super goal, the Manshine City players were panicking. Meanwhile, Seishiro Nagi was still trying to get fired up. He believed that Bachira and Otoya believed they were at the center of the universe, which was the only way one could be fired up to compete on the world stage.

Just as Nagi began questioning his new self, Reo Mikage interrupted him. He no longer believed that the "team thing" was working. Hence, Reo proposed that they do something exciting instead. If they were to score a goal now and turn their situation around, they would become the center of the universe.

"Gettin’ fired up is more than enough for a reason, right, genius?"

Blue Lock chapter 296 spoilers ended with Reo Mikage conveying to Seishiro Nagi that he was prepared to become anything to become the world's best with him. Lastly, the manga spoilers also revealed that Blue Lock chapter 297 will be titled "To the Future."

