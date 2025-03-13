Blue Lock chapter 296: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 296 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga has returned from its hiatus and is set to release its upcoming chapter next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga.

The manga's previous chapter gave fans a glimpse of the Manshine City vs. Barcha match as Reo helped Chigiri score the match's first goal. Following that, the manga revealed Blue Lock's No.1 player as per the auction value rankings. Yoichi Isagi tied with Rin Itoshi at the No.1 spot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 296 release date and time

Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 296 will be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The manga chapter will be published at different times internationally due to varying time zones worldwide.

Blue Lock chapter 296 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday March 18 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday March 18

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday March 18 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday March 18 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday March 18 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday March 18 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday March 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 19

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 296?

Blue Lock chapter 296 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. The service was previously exclusive to the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore. But now, it has been expanded to the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.

While most manga chapters are free to read, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points. Also, while the service's application is online, its website may not be available in every region.

Blue Lock chapter 295 recap

Reo Mikage and Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 295, titled No.1, opened with a flashback of Reo and Nagi as they changed their playstyle for the match against FC Barcha. Instead of focusing on scoring a goal, the two focused on helping Manshine City win. Hence, Nagi and Reo helped Chigiri score the first goal.

As for the final auction value rankings, Rin Itoshi was ranked first with a 240 million bid from Re Al. While Isagi was left distraught, Rin notified him that he, too, was ranked No.1 with him. Isagi had tied with Rin with a 240 million bid from Bastard Munchen.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 296?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 296 will most likely switch back to the match between Manshine City and FC Barcha, as Meguru Bachira could respond to Chigiri Hyoma's goal with his own goal. While Reo and Nagi needed to perform well to prove their presence on the field, it was highly unlikely for Bachira to allow them to do as they pleased.

In addition, the upcoming manga chapter could reveal the remaining standings of the final auction value rankings. That said, there is a chance that the manga will only reveal a portion of it.

