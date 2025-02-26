Blue Lock chapter 295: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 295 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga hasn't announced a break, hence fans can expect the next chapter to be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Isagi's friends join him in celebrating Bastard Munchen's win against Paris X Gen. As for Michael Kaiser, he lamented over Isagi's goal, only to realize he lost against him because he was having too much fun. Later, Isagi ended his contract with Kaiser and called him a clown.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 295 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 295 will be released on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

The manga chapter will be published at different times globally due to varying time zones in different regions.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 295 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday March 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday March 4

British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday March 4 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday March 4 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday March 4 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday March 4 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday March 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 5

Ad

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 295?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 295 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga read service K Manga. Previously, the service was only available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore. However, it has expanded to the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.

While most chapters are free to read, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points. Also, while the K Manga application is online in every region, that may not be the case for the website.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 294 Recap

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 294, titled Champion, Isagi's friends join him in celebrating his win and Bastard Munchen's win against Paris X Gen. As for Michael Kaiser, he was shocked by Isagi's goal. While for a moment he was set to blame Ness's sudden mutation, he quickly realized only he was responsible for his loss. While he planned to become zero, he dove into the freedom Isagi gave him.

Ad

Right after, Yoichi Isagi approached Kaiser to end his one-goal contract with him. During this, he explained the reason Kaiser lost was because he gave into his emotions and considered Ness special. With that, Isagi called Kaiser a clown and offered his hand. As expected, Kaiser rejected it, and Bastard Munchen was declared the victor of the Neo Egoist League.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 295?

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As suggested by the previous chapter, after the Neo Egoist League was over, the final salary rankings about to be announced. Just then, the manga went back in time to reveal what happened in the match between Manshine City and Barcha 33 minutes ago.

Ad

Hence, Blue Lock chapter 295 will likely reveal how Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage stepped up against Barcha in their final Neo Egoist League match. Both players' ranks had begun plummeting. Thus, they had planned a new strategy to get things going for them.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback