Blue Lock Chapter 294: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 19, 2025 20:30 GMT
Blue Lock Chapter 294: Release date and time, countdown, and more
Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 294 will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the manga hasn't announced a break, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Alexis Ness collect the free ball and experience a sudden mutation. Instead of passing the ball in a way that would suit Kaiser, Ness played the perfect pass for the scenario. Unfortunately for him, it was Isagi who responded to his mutation and scored the winning goal from his assist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 294 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 294 will be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The manga chapter will be published at different times internationally due to varying time zones in different areas.

Blue Lock chapter 294 will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amTuesdayFebruary 25
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayFebruary 25
British Summer Time04:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayFebruary 26
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayFebruary 26
Where to read Blue Lock chapter 294?

Blue Lock chapter 294 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga read service K Manga. The service was previously available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore, but has now been expanded to the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil as well.

While most chapters are free to read on the platform, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points.

Blue Lock chapter 293 Recap

Alexis Ness as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Alexis Ness as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 293, titled Birth of a New Egoist, saw Alexis Ness collect the free ball. Alexis Ness wanted to pass the ball to Kaiser but he also wanted to change. Hence, he cast a new spell on the field. Instead of passing the ball in a way that would suit Kaiser, he played a pass that would force Kaiser to adapt to him and reach the optimal position.

While Ness's sudden mutation worked fantastically, it was Isagi who responded to his sudden mutation and reached the ball. Kaiser was livid at this development, while Yoichi Isagi scored the winning goal for Bastard Munchen, helping them win the Neo Egoist League.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 294?

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 294 will most likely see Bastard Munchen celebrate after winning the most coveted Neo Egoist League. With his winning goal, Isagi not only defeated Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser but also made a war declaration against all strikers on the world stage for the U-20 World Cup.

In addition, the manga chapter could also feature an exchange between Isagi and Kaiser. While they had agreed to do everything they could to win the match, Kaiser was livid at Ness for helping Isagi score. This development must have affected their relationship in some way.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
