Blue Lock chapter 293: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 293 will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the manga hasn't announced a hiatus, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Rin following Kaiser. Hence, Kaiser and Isagi decided to make cross runs to confuse him. Just as Rin decided to stick close to Isagi, Hiori made the final pass to Kaiser. Unfortunately, just as Kaiser was set to score the winning goal, Shidou cleared the ball away. That's when Kunigami Rensuke rescued Bastard Munchen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 293 release date and time

Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 293 will be released on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The manga chapter will be published at different times worldwide due to varying time zones in different regions.

Blue Lock chapter 293 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday February 18 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday February 18

British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday February 18 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 19

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 293?

Blue Lock chapter 293 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga read service K Manga. While the service was previously only available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore, it has now also become available in the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.

While the application is online, the website has yet to be launched in each country. Most manga chapters are made free to read. However, the latest three chapters require one to purchase points.

Blue Lock chapter 292 Recap

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 292, titled Bad Luck, saw Rin Itoshi following Kaiser to break his partnership with Isagi. Thus, Isagi and Kaiser started making cross-runs to confuse Rin over whom he should mark. As for Ness, after Kaiser abandoned him, he bid farewell to his partner and that part of him within himself that wanted to become the best alongside Kaiser.

The manga later saw Rin deciding to stick with Isagi during Bastard Munchen's counterattack. Hiori grasped this opportunity and passed the ball to Kaiser. Unfortunately, Ryusei Shidou cleared the ball away for Paris X Gen's counterattack. That's when Kunigami Rensuke arrived to rescue Bastard Munchen and headed the ball back towards PXG's goal.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 293?

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 293 will most likely see Yoichi Isagi, Rin Itoshi, or Michael Kaiser collect the free ball. While Kaiser and Rin also had their eyes on the ball, it seemed very evident that Yoichi Isagi would claim it to score the match's winning goal.

Otherwise, the manga could also focus on Alexis Ness as he dons his new persona and contributes to scoring the match's final goal. With that, fans may get to witness a new side to Ness' playstyle.

