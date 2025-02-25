Chainsaw Man chapter 195: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 is set to release on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Asa Mitaka’s return and apparent subsequent threat on Denji’s life, fans are extremely anxious to learn how this current situation unfolds.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 195 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 195, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 release date and time

Denji may be forced to face his death in Chainsaw Man chapter 195 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, March 5, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 195

Yoru may be the only one who can save Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 195 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 began with Denji waking up on presumably the day after chapter 193’s events. It at first seemed like he intended to take advantage of Asa/Yoru’s body while Yoru was still asleep, but he instead tucked her in. He then went to make potstickers for breakfast while telling Pochita that the most dangerous lady yet liked him, and that he had a feeling it wasn’t going to end well for him. The TV claimed 900 dead and 3,800 missing in Tokyo.

Yoru woke up and joined him after he finished cooking as focus shifted to Yoshida, Fumiko, and Fami on a park bench together. Yoshida asked Fami for help with preparations for the Death Devil’s arrival in a month, citing Public Safety being understaffed and desperate at the moment. However, she refused, saying that she was chosen to be on the planning committee for her school’s festival to pray for Tokyo’s revival on the same day they needed her help.

Fumiko reacted angrily, while Yoshida offered to have someone do that work in her stead. Fami rejected this offer, saying that she has friends and it seems like something fun to do. She added that she found hanging out with Denji, Asa, and Yoru to be fun, but not hanging out with them as her friends arrived to collect her. The issue ended with a shift in focus back to Denji and Yoru, where Asa regained control over her body and pointed a bang at Denji in the final panels.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 195 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 will likely begin with Asa Mitaka saying her peace about what War Devil Yoru has been doing with Denji and her body recently. Asa will likely communicate how used she’s been feeling, equating her current existence to not having or being in control of her own body.

Chapter 195 should see Denji try to relate here while apologizing, but also tell Asa that she’s free to do what she wants and he’ll forgive her and understand either way. The issue will likely end with Yoru yelling at Asa to not do it via their internal dialogue as the word bang is said in the final panel.

