Chainsaw Man chapter 194: Asa's return spells doom for Denji as the Death Devil approaches

Heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 194, fans expected the issue to primarily focus on seeing Denji answer the question War Devil Yoru posed to him in the last installment’s final panels. Officially released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the installment instead jumped ahead to the next day, using its time to establish where the series is narratively in a broader sense.

In turn, Chainsaw Man chapter 194 confirms that the Death Devil’s appearance is only a month away in-series, with Public Safety already making whatever plans they can. However, the most exciting aspect of the release is it marking Asa Mitaka’s return, which seemingly sets up Denji to be in grave danger heading into the next chapter.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 sees Asa threaten to kill Denji in her return

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 began with Denji waking up after sharing the same bed with War Devil Yoru, who was still in control of her and Asa Mitaka’s shared body. Denji initially couldn’t stop staring at her, with the implication behind his actions being far from saintly. Instead, he simply grabbed the blanket and put it over her to keep her warm. He then watched some TV, where he saw there were over 900 dead and 3,800 missing persons in Tokyo.

Denji then walked into the restaurant’s kitchen, calling Yoru “the most dangerous chick yet” and telling Pochita that he’s in for a rough time since a dangerous lady likes him again. As he said this, he began cooking some pot stickers, with Yoru waking up and joining him for breakfast shortly thereafter. The body of the restaurant owner whom Yoru killed the day before was notably still on the ground here.

Denji's words to Pochita ominously foreshadow chapter 194's closing scenes (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 then shifted focus to a park, where Hirofumi Yoshida, Fumiko Mifune, and Famine Devil Fami are sitting on a park bench. He revealed that the Death Devil would be descending in one month's time in-series, asking Fami for some help with a list of items. He added that while “some of the requests are ridiculous,” they needed her help because “Public Safety’s understaffed and desperate at the moment.”

Fami refused without inquiring further, saying she couldn’t help because her school is having a festival to pray for Tokyo’s revival on that same day, and she’s on the planning committee. It’s worth noting that she likely isn’t referring to the day of the Death Devil’s arrival, but whatever it is that Yoshida and Fumiko requested help with. Fumiko didn’t take this well, beginning to yell while pointing out the stakes and asking if she’s serious.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 saw Yoshida take a diplomatic approach, offering to provide someone who can do that work in her stead. Yet Fami refused, explaining that she has friends on the committee and that working it seems like fun. Fumiko reminded her that her friends would die too if the Death Devil wasn’t beaten, criticizing her reasoning likewise. However, Fami simply explained that she lives to savor not just food, but also people and experiences.

Expand Tweet

Fami then added that she hung out with Denji, Asa, and Yoru because she felt “their puzzled looks were fun” before saying she wouldn’t call being around Yoshida and Fumiko fun. After she said this, Fami’s friends on the planning committee arrived, commenting on how mysterious she is before literally picking her up and running away to plan the school festival at karaoke. Mifune was upset at her refusal to help, while Yoshida focused on the idea that he’s no fun.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 then shifted focus back to Denji and Yoru, where the latter was blowing up nearby buildings with her bangs to Denji’s amusement. As Denji asked her to do a specific building and she agreed, Yoru suddenly stopped before saying Denji’s name. The issue’s final page ended with the reveal that Asa Mitaka had regained control of her body, and was now pointing a bang at Denji, who essentially said “I told you so” to Pochita.

Final thoughts

Asa's return in Chainsaw Man chapter 194 likely marks the start of a long-term presence for her (Image via Shueisha)

With Asa seemingly set to kill Denji in a presumed attempt to end her relationship with Yoru as quickly as possible, it’s unclear how the next issue will see this scenario play out. More likely than not, Denji will somehow survive, and likely cement his romantic interest being in Asa rather than Yoru in the process.

