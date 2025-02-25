Pochita and the Death Devil may agree on more than Chainsaw Man fans would think

The Death Devil's arrival in Chainsaw Man has been a major undertone since it was first revealed by Fami. Since then, its potential presence has been a looming aspect in the story. With a major saga having just concluded, this big event seems closer than ever. Moreover, Yoru putting forth her plans to defeat Death emphasizes this aspect.

For her defeat, Denji and Pochita's involvement has deemed necessary. As stated by Yoru, either Denji beat the Death Devil or she weaponizes him to do the same. But in all this Death Devil talk, a theory has surfaced in the Chainsaw Man fandom. It goes to say that instead of battling to the end, Pochita and Lady Death could actually have an alignment of opinions.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Pochita and Death may find uncanny common ground

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

A recent theory surfacing in the Chainsaw Man fandom believes that Pochita and the Death Devil might share similar beliefs. For this, the theory references the ending of Part I. During the final battle against Makima, Denji (Hybrid Form) asks her whether there will be "crappy movies" in the perfect world she's aiming to create. Here, the belief that it isn't Denji, but Pochita asking the question.

Moving ahead, Part I emphasizes that ups and downs are necessary for life to have meaning and keep flowing. The movies are simply a metaphor being used to convey the same. Again, the theory draws insight from this battle and puts forth that Pochita does, in fact, care for what gets erased. Whatever has been wiped is likely harmful for humanity and hence, it has gotten erased.

Here, Pochita and the Death Devil will be on a similar page when considering what matters. Unlike Makima, they simply wouldn't eliminate whatever it is that they don't like. Furthermore, it might be this understanding which could allow Death to actually relent and turn out as terrifying as she has been made out to be for most of Part II.

Pochita and Death on similar tangents

Pochita's true form (Image via Viz Media)

As initially overlooked by many, Pochita might be more rational than he comes off as. The Devils erased previously and the ones erased during the Chainsaw Man series are mostly the ones that are harmful to humanity, like Nuclear Weapons. Devils like Ear and Snow are exceptions, given the requirement of the situation. But the fact remains that he seemingly cares what is and isn't wiped.

In a similar sense, it is possible that Death might be a matching tangent. Life needs ups and downs to be meaningful and simply wiping it out wouldn't be a way to go. Again, if all life were to cease, Death's power would drastically decrease given that the fear of Death is ingrained in humanity. Moreover, as it is being made out to be, Death might not be all that malicious.

Granted, she could be strongest Devil ever, considering the entire concept of Death. But even so, something this powerful will likely have some sense of rationality, like Pochita, which may be what helps him find common ground. Also, if it were that easy, Pochita could simply erase Death like he did to the other Devils (albeit after an intense fight), but that didn't happen, thereby reiterating this point.

Final Thoughts

Denji and Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

In conclusion, the theory speculating that Pochita and the Death Devil might share a common understanding perfectly layers Chainsaw Man’s narrative. Although portrayed as a terrifying force, the idea that Death may not be purely malevolent challenges expectations. Again, Pochita’s selective erasure of harmful entities teases a rational approach over blind destruction, a logic even Death.

If she understands the importance of life’s ups and downs, the Death Devil might not bring forth absolute eradication but rather a necessary balance. This potential ideological alignment ushers in interesting possibilities for their encounter, pushing the story away from head-on battle to a confrontation. If a theory like this holds true, it could redefine Death and Pochita’s influence on the world and potentially reshape the future of Chainsaw Man.

