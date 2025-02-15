Death Devil's abilities may have already been teased in Chainsaw Man

Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man has introduced a terrifying array of devils, each representing deep-seated human fears. The Death Devil is still one of the most anticipated and enigmatic of them all, with fans conjecturing about its possible powers and narrative influence.

Ad

Given how other devils—such as the Gun Devil and the Control Devil—exert power over those who fall under their domain, it’s possible that the Death Devil possesses an even broader jurisdiction. If death is an inevitable fate for all humans, could this devil command every mortal body at will? And if so, the question is if that makes hybrids its only true adversaries.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Ad

Trending

Death Devil’s possible powers in Chainsaw Man

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the most chilling aspects of Chainsaw Man is how devils manifest powers related to the fear they embody. The Gun Devil controlled members of the National Pistol Association (NPA), enforcing its influence over them as gun owners. Similarly, the Aging Devil, seen making contracts with Public Safety members, could manipulate their bodies and accelerate their aging process for attacks.

If this logic is applied to the Death Devil, it would have control over all humans, since death is a universal certainty. This could allow it to instantly trigger death in any human at will, reanimate and manipulate corpses like puppets, or even cause rapid physical decay, making its victims wither and rot in moments. Unlike other devils that wield power over specific groups, the Death Devil’s reach could extend to every mortal being, making it an unparalleled force of destruction.

Ad

The role of hybrids in Chainsaw Man

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given how overwhelming these abilities sound, one key question arises: Who, if anyone, can fight against the Death Devil? The answer may lie in hybrids. Hybrids like Quanxi (Crossbow), Reze (Bomb Girl), and Denji (Chainsaw Man) live in a special limbo between the devil and humanity.

According to Makima the Control Devil, hybrids are immortal; unlike devils, they do not reincarnate after passing away, and unlike humans, they do not actually die. If the Death Devil’s power revolves around controlling mortal beings, hybrids could theoretically exist outside its reach. Unlike standard devils, who rely on fear to grow stronger, hybrids exist in a paradoxical state: they are undead, yet they live.

Ad

This might make them resistant or even immune to the Death Devil’s influence. If this theory holds true, the only viable forces that could oppose Death are Chainsaw Man and other hybrids who are not bound by the same mortality as regular humans.

Implications for the future of Chainsaw Man

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Fujimoto introduces the Death Devil as a major antagonist, it would likely be a force of apocalyptic proportions. Its ability to exert dominion over all human life would make it an enemy even greater than the Control Devil or the Gun Devil. However, this could also set the stage for a climactic battle where Denji, as a hybrid, becomes the ultimate counterforce.

Additionally, due to the thematic elements present in the story, it is possible that the Death Devil could fight Denji on a more personal level. As a man who struggled to rise from a sad and grim past, earn independence, and lead a normal life, being required at last to face the personification of death itself might be the ultimate test of Denji's existence.

Ad

Conclusion

With the nature of the Death Devil still somewhat ambiguous, many of the clues left behind throughout the series point to it as a being of immeasurable strength—capable of exerting its will over all humans in its control of death and mortality.

But perhaps hybrids like Denji could be the ones who exist outside the cycle of life and death, and in doing so, are immune from it. Depending on how the story unfolds, Denji and other hybrids could lead the charge in a battle against death itself, producing one of this series' most brutal conflicts to date.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback