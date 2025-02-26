Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 will air on Tuesday, March 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. The most recent episode shows Tinasha having to deal with a favor from Travis and getting involved in a combat with the demon queen, Phaedra, putting the witch's life on the line.

Ad

The majority of the episode focuses on Tinash having to deal with this situation and the fight with the demon queen while Oscar also has his subplot involving a baby and then having to aid his woman.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 is likely to develop more of Valt's intentions, especially considering that he is the last one who shows up in this installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Phaedra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

The list below contains the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday March 4 Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday March 4 Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday March 4 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday March 4 Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday March 4 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday March 4 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday March 4 Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday March 5

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9?

Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Moreover, viewers residing overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, one has to make payment for the subscription.

Ad

Recap of Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8

Tinasha being corrupted in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

In this 2025 winter anime episode, the story picks up with Tinasha and Oscar on the latter's birthday, with important people from other countries and kingdoms arriving to celebrate it. This is when Travis shows up with one of the royals, Aurelia, and requests a moment to talk with Tinasha, which reveals the man's plans.

Ad

The episode then features Travis and Tinasha talking up in the skies, with the former revealing that a demon queen wants him and needs to put an end to that pursuit, which is why she needs the witch to pretend they are together. This leads to a scene where she suddenly disappears in front of Oscar to hide this plan. There is also the inclusion of a baby, which later proves to be key in distracting the protagonist because it has the remains of Simila.

Ad

The final portion of the episode shows Phaedra, the demon queen, being lured by Travis to fight Tinasha, leading to a combat where the witch manages to win by the skin of her teeth. Oscar also teams up with Aurelia, who happens to be a witch, to deal with the remains of Simila. However, Phaedra's death causes the demon realm to try to take Tinasha as its new queen, but the protagonist's intervention proves to make the difference.

Ad

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9? (speculative)

Tinasha and Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 is expected to show more of Oscar and Tinasha's relationship. In the most recent episode of this fantasy anime, Valt was shown in the final scene, which highlights that he will return to the forefront of the story, thus making a lot of sense given his status in this second season.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback