Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8 will air on Tuesday, February 25, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. The most recent episode shows Tinasha being rescued from Valt by Oscar, but the villain reveals his intentions with the Eleterria spheres, which is further emphasized by the arrival of the witch Lavinia, the one who put the curse on the protagonist.

Ad

Majority of the episode focuses on Oscar's childhood and memories, especially with regard to his mother, Rosalia, giving her life away to save him, which is somehow connected to the decision he made to save Tinasha in the series. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8 is likely to develop on what Lavinia revealed and also the fact that the audience now has a clearer picture of what Valt is after.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Rosalia protecting young Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

The list below contains the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday February 25 Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday February 25 Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday February 25 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday February 25 Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday February 25 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday February 25 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday February 25 Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 26

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8?

Oscar and Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Moreover, viewers residing overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, one has to make payment for the subscription.

Ad

Recap of Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7

Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

In this 2025 winter anime episode, the story picks up with Tinasha being held captive in a room with special chains on her hands as Valt appears. This is the moment where the two discuss and Valt reveals that he wants the Eleterria spheres, although he is not aware of where they are as he is interrupted by Oscar and his men who found Tinasha, thanks to her magical bond with the protagonist.

Ad

The episode then features Valt and Tinasha discussing the events that transpired when they were visited by Lavinia, the witch who put the curse on the protagonist and who also happens to be his grandmother. It is revealed that Oscar's mother, Rosalia, went back in time and died to save his son's life from a demon, which is something that prompts Lavinia to keep the protagonist from having offspring.

The final portion of the episode shows Lavinia speaking with Tinasha in private as they discuss the threat of Valt and where the two Eleterria spheres are. Moreover, Oscar's grandmother highlights more of her motivation. The episode ends with a tender moment between the two protagonists, reminding themselves why they love each other.

Ad

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8? (speculative)

Oscar and Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8 is expected to show more of Oscar and Tinasha's relationship. In the fantasy anime, the threat of Valt has been established in a much clearer fashion and now the protagonists are aware of what he is going after, which is likely to be explored in the following episode.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback