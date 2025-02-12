Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7 will air on Tuesday, February 18, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. The most recent episode showed Tinasha starting a mage academy as the new Queen of Tuldarr and her people being attacked by what is later revealed to be the people of Cezar. This leads to a confrontation where Oscar and the Farsas soldiers get involved as well.

The vast majority of the episode focused heavily on the ramifications of Tinasha and Oscar's battle with Cezar's undead army, with the character of Valt returning to the story and being the one behind this confrontation, kidnapping the witch when he gets his opportunity. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7 is likely to continue with the political threats of Tinasha getting kidnapped and Oscar coming up with a plan to save her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Sylvia as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

The list below contains the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday February 18 Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday February 18 Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday February 18 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday February 18 Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday February 18 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday February 18 Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 19

Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7?

Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Additionally, viewers overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although interested viewers would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6

The powerful serpent as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

In this 2025 winter anime episode, Tinasha is seen in Tuldarr, now as the ruling queen, overseeing the mage academy that she has been slowly building in the kingdom when they are attacked. It is shown that there are a lot of dead people and mages as well, with her mourning their loss and attempting to go back into the past once again, but this time the artifact has no effect.

The episode also featured the revelation that Valt has been working for the people of Cezar and has set up an attack on Farsas, with Oscar and his men preparing for the confrontation. They receive support from some of the Tuldarr mages and also from Tinasha herself when it is revealed that the enemy soldiers are undead.

The final portion of the episode was heavily focused on Tinasha dealing with the creature that the people of Cezar have been using for this confrontation, with the witch and her Spirits overwhelming it in this battle. Eventually, Tinasha allows herself to be absorbed by the creature and manages to destroy it from within, although the episode ends with her being kidnapped by Valt.

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7? (speculative)

Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7 is going to continue with this fantasy anime expecting to show Oscar dealing with the fact that Tinasha has been kidnapped and the ramifications of this event. There is also a very good chance of this leading to a major political issue since Tinasha is now the queen of Tuldarr and Cezar could be further put in danger because of Valt's actions.

