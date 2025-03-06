Garfiel vs. Kurgan in Re:ZERO season 3 sets up a new benchmark for the series in a way nobody expected

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 was released on March 6, 2025, and featured the Garfield vs. Kurgan showdown. As the fight against Regulus just concluded, fans weren't expecting something 'crazy' from the upcoming fights. However, fans were astonished as Garfiel's fight reached levels of animation and directions that redefined the series' standards.

The fight started off slow with Garfiel, in beast form, struggling against Kurgan. However, things reached a whole new level when Garfiel and Kurgan fought in the underground shelter. With an impeccable direction, combined with vibrant animation, this fight might be the most seamlessly animated fight of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 and has the author's opinion.

Re:ZERO season 3 takes Garfiel vs. Kurgan to a whole new level

Garfiel getting overpowered by Kurgan (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13, titled The Warrior's Commendation, commenced with a focus on Garfiel (in his beast form) getting overpowered by some of the enemy's minions. However, Kurgan appeared out of nowhere, killed the minions, and challenged Garfiel to a one-on-one battle. The episode then shifted to the other battles happening on the island.

The episode returned to the aforementioned battle at the end as Garfiel (now in his partial beast form) was getting overpowered by Kurgan. As an eight-armed beast, Kurgan was strong and Garfiel couldn't do much but defend himself. Eventually, these two were pushed to the basement where people were taking shelter from the Sin Archbishops.

Kurgan getting overpowered by Garfiel (Image via White Fox)

Here, Garfiel met his step-siblings who boosted his morale. Eventually, Kurgan also arrived at the place but this time, Garfiel was different because his loved ones were watching him. These two then engaged in a hardcore battle where Garfiel resorted to using tactics instead of his strength.

As overpowering Kurgan in a battle of brawn was impossible, Garfiel used his Twin Shields and eventually overpowered Kurgan, destroying him. As hardcore as the battle might be, the showdown's main highlight was its over-the-top animation that surprised every fan because no one expected it.

Reactions from the fans

The fans had no words to describe their feelings and called the showdown the 'standard' for the upcoming fights. Moreover, the person given credit for this was Vincent Chansard, a French Animator who worked as a key animator for this episode. The animator's touch (focus on cinematics) could be felt throughout the Garfiel vs Kurgan fight.

On the other hand, one fan spoke about how no one expected the fight to be as good as it was due to its brief appearance in the source material (light novel). However, the White Fox managed to surprise everyone.

On the other hand, one interesting thing about the episode was Kurgan's backstory which was portrayed through a conversation between the protagonists, instead of a detailed way (which was present in the light novel).

"Vincent Chansard has done wonders," a fan said.

"No words for todays episode. The fight was magnificent," another one said.

"I genuinely don't think anyone ever could've expected Garfiel vs Kurgan to turn out to be this much of a masterpiece in animation and choreography," another fan said.

"Interesting way to incorporate Kurgan’s backstory into the anime," another one claimed.

Final thoughts

As already stated, no one was expecting the over-the-top animation of the fight between Garfiel and Kurgan. The fight came after the anticipated showdown between Regulus and Subaru's group so everyone expected a low-quality showdown. However, as fans have already witnessed, things turned out way differently and no one is complaining as everyone appreciates good animation.

