One Piece anime brings back Vincent Chansard for the Law vs. Blackbeard

Excitement has reached a fever pitch as One Piece's upcoming Law vs. Blackbeard fight will feature incredible animators such as Vincent Chansard. It is a name that is well-known among One Piece anime fans since he worked on the animation for some of the most popular fights, including the likes of Luffy vs. Kaido.

He has also worked on other popular anime titles, such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Jujutsu Kaisen. He worked on the fight that involved Baryon Mode Naruto and also animated the Mahoraga vs. Sukuna fight sequence in season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

One Piece anime: More about Vincent Chansard and his contribution to the anime

Expand Tweet

Vincent Chansard is a French independent animator who joined the One Piece anime team. He has worked on numerous instances in the anime series but is most notably known for his contribution to the Wano Country arc.

Vincent Chansard was also the key animator of the fight sequence that involved Roronoa Zoro and King. This was one of his defining moments that showcased his fluid animation style paired with efficient usage of particle effects.

A still from the Luffy Gear 4 vs Kaido fight from the Wano Country arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Vincent Chansard played a huge role in animating the fight between Kaido and Luffy when the latter was in his Gear 4th form. As stated earlier, Vincent Chansard will be animating the upcoming episode, i.e., One Piece anime episode 1093, which will most likely cover the fight that will take place between Law and Black Beard.

A still from the Zoro vs King fight in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Notably, the fanbase is excited to see Vincent’s work once again, as he has set the bar for good-quality animation in this series. Now that we know about the French animator’s involvement in the upcoming episode, let us take a look at the release details for the same.

One Piece episode 1093 release details

Luffy and other important characters as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The upcoming episode is slated to release on February 11, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. JST. The episode will be available on Fuji TV, among other local television networks. International audiences can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll. The episodes will also be available on Funimation.

However, the delay is substantial, making Crunchyroll the better streaming platform in this case. It is also important to note that the stream will not be available for free. Fans will have to avail of the platforms’ paid services to access the latest episodes of the show.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.