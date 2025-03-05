Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13: Garfiel defeats Kurgan by overcoming his trauma

Following the conclusion of Subaru Natsuki and co’s fight against Regulus Corneas, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 was expected to focus on one of the many other fights transpiring. Officially released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the installment instead gave a brief focus to most every remaining fight.

However, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 especially prioritized Garfiel Tinsel’s highly anticipated fight against Eight-Arms Kurgan. Episode 13 likewise excitingly finished the fight in this installment, giving Garfiel plenty of shining moments in the process.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 sees Garfiel work through his Elsa Granhiert issues

Brief episode recap

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 began immediately where the last issue ended, with Garfiel transformed into his massive tiger form. As he was about to fight some of Capella Emerada Lugunica’s creatures, the Bowel Hunter Elsa Granhiert appeared in his mind and chastised him for it. He dodged the creatures instead of killing them, but Eight-Arms Kurgan killed them instead, seemingly wanting an honorable fight.

Kurgan then launched several unanswered attacks on Garfiel, pummeling him through the city streets in the process. Focus then shifted to Otto Suwen and Felt’s group, where Otto revealed he had conscripted water dragons in a trap set up for Lye Batenkaitos, one of the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony. Felt and the others commended his efforts, also revealing they were on her way to retrieve a powerful weapon they had.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 then made it clear that Lye had defeated the water dragons, with Felt then asking if her weapon could be trusted. Her words reassured him, prompting him to say he and her soldiers would stay behind and fight while she retrieved it. Lye then reappeared and commended Otto for being stronger than he thought, but also made it clear he had more tricks up his sleeve as well.

Aldebaran proves himself more than capable of handling Capella in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 (Image via White Fox)

Felt’s friend Gaston initially blocked one of Lye’s attacks, prompting him to take stock of the situation as he watched Felt depart. Lye commented on there being “three here that Rui might like” as Otto lamented how much fighting he’d done lately. Focus then shifted once more to Aldebaran's fight against the Sin Archbishop of Lust, Capella Emerada Lugunica. She then accused Al of being responsible for partially flooding the city and disrupting her plans likewise.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 saw him feign ignorance, while Capella continued to say that all of the people in Priestella who knew about the witch’s remains kept dying one by one. She was clearly accusing Al of this as well, with him feigning ignorance yet again. She called him out on it likewise, saying he could make it up by bedding her. Al jokingly said he appreciated the offer, but felt they didn’t know each other well enough yet so he had to decline.

Capella then accused Al of being picky for someone who likes being strung along, somehow turning into Priscilla Barielle and matching her voice perfectly despite never having seen her. She explained that she came to this conclusion by learning everything about Al besides his face during their fight, calling this form his ideal preferences. Al rejected this by beating around the bush, eventually saying he hated Capella and calling her repulsive.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 saw her attack him in response, eventually getting behind her and severing her head before blowing up her body with magic. However, she regenerated from her head without issue. She told him to give up, but he said he feared upsetting Priscilla more than Capella. This prompted her to get serious in their fight as focus shifted once again to Garfiel, now back in his human form in the city’s sewers.

Kurgan was patiently waiting nearby, as Garfiel remembered his words to Subaru Natsuki about how powerful Kurgan was. Effectively, he was so powerful that he convinced the Vollachia Empire to socially accept demi-humans. He did so by defeating a lord’s entire armed forces. Wilhelm van Astrea then chimed in and revealed that Kurgan’s eight arms are a rare exception even in his tribe, and that he was despised and ostracized likewise.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 saw them call Kurgan’s swords Devil Cleavers, which he only uses against opponents he deems worthy. Wilhelm added that if he draws all of his swords against his opponent, it’s seen as a great honor for his enemy. In the present, Garfiel was upset at not being taken seriously by Kurgan. He rushed in to attack, but was easily countered, with Kurgan controlling the fight again after.

Garfiel's win comes in front of a crowd in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 (Image via White Fox)

Garfiel was eventually cornered by Kurgan, and chose to send them both into the sewer water nearby. This led Garfiel to burst through the wall of an underground shelter, which was where his half-siblings were. One of Capella’s creatures then appeared and targeted Garfiel’s half-siblings. However, he saw the beast as Elsa, and hesitated before committing to attacking, seemingly working through his trauma likewise.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 then saw Kurgan appear, who closed up the hole where water was flooding in. Garfiel’s half-brother then started a chant of cheers for him. Kurgan then took the situation in before acknowledging Garfiel as a legitimate opponent by drawing all his swords. Garfiel thanked Kurgan before declaring who he was, rushing at Kurgan after. The two had an intense exchange, but Garfiel seemingly lost advantage when it ended.

However, Kurgan congratulated Garfiel on a job well done before his body crumbled away, signifying his victory. Garfiel passed out as his half-siblings embraced him, with focus then shifting to Wilhelm’s fight against his late wife Theresia. She was clearly shown to have the advantage, with Wilhelm suggesting he was ready to give his life to win as the episode ended.

In summation

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13’s approach primarily focused on further setting up and teasing all of the remaining fights in Priestella. However, roughly half the episode was spent on Garfiel’s fight against Eight-Arms Kurgan alone, seeing it end in the former’s victory after he overcame his trauma. The episode’s final moments also teases that Wilhelm’s fight against his late wife Theresea will be the next installment’s focus.

