Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12: Subaru and Emilia defeat Regulus in spectacular fashion

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 was expected to focus primarily on seeing Subaru Natsuki and Emilia fully and finally defeat Sin Archbishop of Greed Regulus Corneas. Officially released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the installment did indeed make this its main focus, and stuck with the fight until its ultimate conclusion.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 also incorporated some exciting and wholesome full-circle moments into this victory, especially relating to Emilia’s origins. Overall, this latest installment is one of the most enthralling of the season, and also one of the most rewarding.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 sees Subaru take down his second Sin Archbishop

Brief episode recap

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 began with Emilia rushing to Regulus Corneas’ brides, after a flashback revealed Subaru Natsuki’s hypothesis on their role in Regulus’ abilities. As she returned to the chapel, she found them all still there, and beseeched them to help, but they made it clear that they just wanted to live, even if it meant obeying Regulus. Emilia grew frustrated, but instead collected herself and asked Number 184 to reveal her true name.

However, she refused since Emilia wasn’t one of them anymore, adding that she was different from them. Emilia admitted this, but also made it clear that being different doesn’t mean they can’t understand each other or work together. This resonated with Number 184, but she instead grew frustrated, showing emotion for the first time. 184 said that they’ve been fighting already by remaining obedient and ensuring they don’t upset Regulus.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 saw her ask Emilia what she even knew about them, who said they’re kind, trying their best, and also calling out for help. This finally convinced 184, who asked the others if any of them truly loved Regulus. However, not a single one shared an emotion other than hate, saying they’ve fantasized about rejecting him, how much they hate him, and what they want done to him.

Emilia plays a major role in her and Subaru's victory over Regulus (Image via White Fox)

184 then revealed her name to be Sylphy as she and the others then promised to help her and Subaru, prompting Emilia to explain Subaru’s theory. She then used a spirit to formulate a hypothesis after it went through Sylphy’s body. She discovered that Regulus affixed part of his own heart to each of his brides’ hearts, with this part notably being shown to beat. Focus then returned to Subaru’s fight against Regulus, where his back was against the wall.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 saw Subaru allege that Regulus’ wives are the source of his Authority. He not only confirmed this, but also revealed that neither he nor his brides know which of them carries his heart. In other words, to defeat him, the hearts of all of his brides would have to stop beating. Sylphy was shown to be infuriated at Emilia’s discovery, attempting to take her own life to stop Regulus’ heart from beating.

While Sylphy was clearly happy to sacrifice herself if it brought Regulus one step closer to getting what he deserves. Emilia stopped her and the others at the last second. She instead used her ice magic to put all of them into suspended animation, allowing them to both help and live. Subaru, meanwhile, revealed he played Regulus into monologuing, calling him a textbook villain.

As he wondered how he’d tell Emilia about this, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 saw a giant ice spire from the direction of the chapel appear. Emilia then arrived and began pummeling Regulus with her powers, informing him of his brides’ decision. Regulus tried to get underneath Emilia’s skin, but her rage left her incredibly focused. Emilia then revealed that Regulus’ heart was now in her own chest, which Regulus laughed at while claiming this would be their defeat.

While Regulus ranted, Subaru mused on how to actually corner Regulus, which he realized and teased him about killing Emilia to find out. Emilia seemed set to sacrifice herself, but he stopped her as Regulus realized Subaru to be the one who made the announcement. Regulus then clarified that he was much more powerful than Petelgeuse, and that killing him would not be as easy.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 saw Subaru remember his Unseen Hand ability, planning to use his power to crush Regulus’ heart while saving Emilia’s. As he successfully did so, she saw Geuse in his original human form standing behind him. After Emilia confirmed that she was alright and Regulus’ heart was gone, she began pummeling Regulus, punching him 53 times in the process, once for each bride.

Subaru's decision to use Unseen Hand is what saves the day in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 (Image via White Fox)

Regulus then tried to force them to guilt them into agreeing to fight one-on-one, which Subaru accepted as Reinhard van Astra crashed back down to take his place in the one-on-one. Reinhard revealed he was sent to the moon and kicked off of it to come back down, sending Regulus flying in the exact same way. He ranted as he flew through the sky about how perfect he was and how this wasn’t his fault.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 saw saw him blame his current fate on others who laughed at him. He then began ranting about his first wife, who never laughed even when he killed her whole family and left only the two of them. As he said this is how all of his wives should be, he saw a vision of all his wives laughing at them while they were dying or already dead. Reinhard said he’d have normally claimed victory by now, but is a monster who hunts monsters.

He then sent Regulus crashing down into the ground, eventually crushing him once his momentum stopped. He then realized Emilia was Mother Fortuna’s daughter, who was meant to be his original 79th wife. Regulus further cursed his defeat likewise, while Emilia mused on having seen him before, but not remembering where as Regulus drowned to death. The episode ended with Emilia unfreezing Sylphy and the others, who rejoiced at his death.

Final thoughts

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 is an incredibly exciting installment which concludes arguably the most anticipated fight of the Counterattack Arc. Fans can likewise expect to see Subaru and Emilia support their friends however they can as their fights conclude throughout the rest of the season.

