Why did Sirius mentioning Iris and the Thorn King unsettle Priscilla in Re:Zero season 3 episode 10? Explained

As fans must have seen in Re:Zero season 3 episode 10, while Subaru and others confronted the Archbishops, Priscilla Barielle and Liliana Masquerade faced off against Sirius Romanée-Conti. While the battle was far from over, the moment Sirius mentioned "Iris and the Thorn King," Priscilla became unsettled. So, why was Priscilla bothered by Sirius's words?

While the anime has yet to confirm this, Iris and the Thorn King was a popular book in the Vollachia Empire. Priscilla was pissed because Sirius was trying to connect with her by mentioning things that people from her country liked. This is why Priscilla attacked Sirius in Re:Zero season 3 episode 10.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Re:Zero light novel.

What is "Iris and the Thorn King" Sirius mentioned in Re:Zero season 3 episode 10?

Sirius as seen in Re:Zero season 3 episode 10 (Image via White Fox)

"Iris and the Thorn King" was a book that immortalized the tragic story of Eugard Vollachia and Iris. Eugard Vollachia was a man cursed with the Curse of Thorns. Hence, he constantly suffocated from the curse that ate away into his body.

So, around 300 years before the present era, Eugard Vollachia met a girl named Iris when he visited her village. However, instead of being scared of him, she spoke to him normally. Later, when Eugard was betrayed and ousted from the throne, he took shelter at Iris's home. During this time, the two became much friendlier and eventually fell in love.

Eugard Vollachia as seen in Re:Zero (Image via Media Factory)

Their love drove Eugard to become the emperor again as Iris supported him every step of the way. Unfortunately, Eugard was betrayed again and lost his wife Iris. The King descended into madness and killed every person who was responsible for Iris's death. At some point, before he died, Eugard cursed Iris's soul with the Soul Marriage Curse.

This curse did not allow Iris's soul to return to Od Lagna. Instead, the soul would reincarnate into a new body every time she died while keeping her memories intact. This tragic story was later immortalized in the book 'Iris and the King of Thorns."

Does Priscilla have a connection with Iris and the Thorn King?

Sirius as seen in Re:Zero season 3 episode 10 (Image via White Fox)

As hinted at the end of Re:Zero season 3 episode 10, Sirius did not mention "Iris and the Thorn King" because the book specifically had some connection to Priscilla. She also mentioned Teleos's Rose Knight and Magritzer's Gibbet, possibly two other books from the Vollachia Empire. Sirius mentioned these books because she wanted to connect with Priscilla and control her.

That said, Priscilla does have a connection with Iris mentioned in the book. Priscilla was the daughter of Sandra Benedict, Iris's incarnation before she reincarnated into her current persona Yorna Mishigure.

While the anime has yet to reveal this backstory, the light novel has already explored it. Hopefully, anime-only watchers will soon get to witness the same. However, this depends on the adaptation and when it announces its sequel seasons.

