If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student anime confirms 2024 release with a key visual

On March 1, 2024, the anime adaptation of If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student was announced through the official X account. The anime series is set to air in 2024, with no specific date or month announced yet.

The series will be animated by the animation studio Signpost, and the production staff was also revealed for the series. If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student is a manga series written and illustrated by Murata Yuya, which is his only and most famous work. The series completed its publication in 2022, and its last physical volume was published a year later.

If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student to air in 2024

The announcement tweet for this series comprised a key visual and a short synopsis of the series. The key visual included the main protagonist of this series, Keisuke Niijima, who is sitting on a bench alongside the elementary school version of his wife, Takae, as the adult wife stands in the middle.

The series will be directed by Noriyuki Abe, an industry veteran who has directed anime series like Bleach, Arslan Senki, some Black Butler sequels, and many other projects.

The scripts for this anime will be composed by Sawako Hirabayashi, who has done this work before for the horror anime series Shiki and many other anime series. The character designs for this anime series will be given by Narihito Sekikawa. The anime adaptation of this series was announced on March 15, 2023.

The source of this anime, a manga series of the same name, started as a one-shot in April 2018. After the success of the one-shot, it started its serialization as a series in July 2018. The series completed its serialization in December 2022. The manga received a live-action series adaptation, which aired in March 2022.

If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student Synopsis

If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student key visual (Image via Signpost)

If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student is a rom-com anime series that is centered around Keisuke Niijima, who lost his wife 10 years ago. After his wife left him, Keisuke started living a life of despair, with the only light of hope being his daughter Mai.

However, as someone who is confused about his own life, Keisuke hasn't been able to give Mai happiness. They spend separate lives, and the protagonist only bears her everyday expenses as his duty as a father.

One day, Keisuke is visited by an elementary school girl who claims to be his long-lost wife. As someone who has been depressed for so long, this brings excitement into his everyday life. Where the protagonist is trying to make amends for the lost time, his wife is trying her best to take time from her elementary school life to meet her husband.