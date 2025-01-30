10 best anime movies to watch while waiting for Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Movie

Anime lovers around the world are looking forward to this Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc movie, which is a sequel adapting the intense Bomb Girl arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's acclaimed series.

Produced by MAPPA, a powerhouse studio behind the original series, this movie promises to deliver breathtaking animation, high-stakes battles as well as emotional depth as it sets Denji forth for his fated meeting with the mysterious Reze. With the expectations blazing high, it looks to set new standards in anime filmmaking.

While the wait might feel never-ending, anime movies continue giving good stories to tide the fans over until the Reze Arc hits the theaters. In the interest of keeping fans busy, here is a list of 10 amazing anime movies that share a similar blend of action, complex characters, and top-notch animation.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Akira, and 8 other anime movies worth watching while waiting for Chainsaw Man

1) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021)

Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa Studio)

For those who love Chainsaw Man for its action and emotions in storytelling, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a must-watch anime movie for them. This prequel to the anime series introduces us to Yuta Okkotsu, a cursed teen dealing with tremendous power and grief.

The movie elaborates on the struggles faced by Yuta as he finally pulls himself together to control his curse along with forming friendships with fellow sorcerers. It has breathtaking battles, soft moments, and terrific animation by MAPPA, the same studio behind Chainsaw Man, while powering through as a multilayered character supernatural thrill ride.

2) Akira (1988)

A timeless classic, Akira (Image via TMS Entertainment)

A classic has been unmistakably dubbed one of the best anime movies of history if only it would mean something now. The film tells the story of Kaneda and Tetsuo, two childhood friends who undergo a tragic evolution after a government experiment unlocks Tetsuo's unmatched psychic abilities, in a dystopic Neo-Tokyo. Tetsuo is on the verge of a rampage, filling the role of some ultimate bad boy, causing Kaneda to challenge him.

Like Chainsaw Man, Akira touches on themes of unbridled power, governmental conspiracies, and the fine line between hero and villain situations, treasure these dark curiosities, making it a must-watch anime movie for fans craving intense, high-stakes storytelling.

3) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2020)

Demon slayer Mugen Train (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train set some global records for a reason. Not only is there action and gore, but this extant one-off within the Demon Slayer franchise will make viewers feel, with some of the greatest fights and heart-wrenching moments.

The story follows Tanjiro and his friends, boarding the train of death known as Mugen Train confronting a powerful Lower Rank One demon, Enmu. Possibly one of the best anime arts, with animation to die for, the movie will surely be an eye-popper for fans of intense action, gruesome horror, and heartwarming friendship kick.

4) Perfect Blue (1997)

Perfect Blue, a psychological thriller (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Perfect Blue is a must-watch anime movie for those who love dark narratives with psychological twists. Directed by Satoshi Kon, this psychological thriller focuses on Mima, an ex-pop idol who turns into acting, but begins to suffer from an obsessive stalker and hallucinations on the edge of reality and delusion. And with that paranoia, she seems to lose track of her true identity, launching into a terrifying descent into madness.

Like Chainsaw Man, this anime movie combines psychological horror with gripping character-driven storytelling that will leave viewers waiting with bated breath, lead to unwarranted imagery, and touch themes of identity crisis and existential terror. Its terribly dark, mind-opening narrative leaves the audience in doubt of what's reality, making it an apt fit for Chainsaw Man fans who enjoy unsettling yet emotionally impactful tales.

5) The Garden of Sinners: Overlooking View (2007)

The Garden of Sinners, dark and superntural (Image via Ufotable Studio)

The Garden of Sinners series is truly a hidden gem among anime movies for viewers who are into darker and supernatural stories. Overlooking View, the first film in the series sets very eerie tones, visually great and philosophically deep. The story centers on Shiki Ryougi, an extremely strong and tortured protagonist, with supernatural capabilities, who investigates a string of mysterious suicides attributed to a cursed building.

With themes of fate, mortal coil, and the very duality of human nature, the film crafts an intricate narrative that keeps viewers engaged. Much like Chainsaw Man, it blends supernatural action with psychological depth, making it a must-watch for fans who appreciate darker thought-provoking anime movies with intense, stylish battles.

6) Wicked City (1987)

Wicked City, horror action film (Image via Madhouse)

For fans of Chainsaw Man's darker arcane themes, Wicked City is a must-watch anime movie. This neo-noir horror action film explores a secret world where humans and demons live side by side in an uneasy peace. It sees special agents Taki and Makio work to avoid a demonic faction that would destroy the already unstable truce.

Wicked City offers up action sequences galore, creeps-axis ambiance, and bloody horror killer thrills that should get you reeling in absolute correspondence with that brutal paranormal chaos found inside Chainsaw Man.

7) A Silent Voice (2016)

A Silent Voice, an emotionally profound film (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A Silent Voice is an emotionally resonant character-driven anime movie, though not too action-packed. It tells the tale of Shoya Ishida, a former bully, seeking atonement for his sins by undoing the torment he caused Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl.

The film artfully examines the themes of remorse, forgiveness, and self-respect, coupled with sublime animation and superb storytelling that accurately portrays the struggle for human connection. While it is quite in opposition to Chainsaw Man's bloody intensity, its emotional and character-driven story provides a thought-provoking experience that fans of the genre will definitely enjoy.

8) Paprika (2006)

Paprika, imaginative and thought-provoking (Image via Madhouse)

Paprika, another solid Satoshi Kon's work, explores dreams and reality in a colorful and dazzling way, thus providing the film a premier position in the pantheon of anime movies.

The film explores the story of Dr. Chiba, or Paprika, who through a revolutionary device, the so-called DC Mini, enters and alters the dreams of people. With the technology falling into someone else's hands, the edges of invisible reality between waking and dreaming begin to truly disappear, leading to a psychological spine chiller of recovering control.

Surreal visuals, an incredible plotline, and psychological depth make this film yet another great nominee for fans of imaginative, intense, and thought-provoking anime movies just like Chainsaw Man.

9) Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (2000)

Vampire Hunter D, dark fantasy (Image via Madhouse)

This gothic action anime movie is for the fans of dark fantasy and dazzling sword fights. Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust focuses on D, a half-vampire who rushes into pain in some ways to save Charlotte, the noblewoman kidnapped from the vampire king Meier Link. As D's thorny path takes him, the film narrates a hauntingly beautiful story of honor, loneliness, and forbidden love, beset with deadly enemies, rival bounty hunters, and supernatural evil.

With its impressive animation, brooding atmosphere, and almost non-stop action, this anime portrays the same mix of stylish brutality and emotional depth that gives Chainsaw Man its appeal.

10) The Boy and the Beast (2015)

The Boy and the Beast, thrilling and heartfelt (Image via Studio Chizu)

A thrilling yet emotional anime movie, directed by Mamoru Hosoda, The Boy and the Beast is a combination of action-thriller and a coming-of-age story, wherein Ren, a lonely child, stumbles into the hidden Beast Kingdom and falls under the tutelage of Kumatetsu, a fierce yet benevolent warrior. As Ren trains under Kumatetsu, he attempts to find a place between the world of man and beasts, while he struggles with his identity and belonging.

The dynamic teacher-student relationship, exhilaration in battles, and emotional depth have rendered it a must-watch for the Chainsaw Man fans who enjoy stories of resilience, found family, and great character growth.

Final Thoughts

These 10 anime films are an action-packed emotional riot with stunning visuals that resonate with every Chainsaw Man fan. They each offer something special, ensuring that your wait for the Reze Arc movie will be worth the wait. Which one will you choose first?

