7 movies to watch if you loved Netflix’s Back In Action

Back In Action was released on January 17, 2025, on Netflix. The film stars Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Andrew Scott. It is written and directed by Seth Gordon. Back In Action follows the life of two detectives who fell in love fifteen years ago on a mission. After the mission, they started living a mundane life with their two children. However, things turn upside down when their former boss informs them that their identity has been exposed.

Diaz and Foxx's children, Alice and Leo, believed their parents were boring. However, they realize that their parents were world-class detectives after they got entangled in an adventurous ride.

Back In Action contains a great mix of comedy, drama, and brilliant chemistry of Jaimie and Cameron as Matt and Emily. Here are seven other movies for viewers who liked watching the action sequences in Back In Action.

1) Mr & Mrs Smith

Still from the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image via 20th Century Studios, Summit Entertainment)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Mr & Mrs Smith is about a couple tired of their marriage and are unable to keep things alive. They both secretly work as assassins and coincidentally get the same target to kill. However, things take a drastic turn when they come in each other's way.

Now, their bosses command them to kill the person who disrupted the mission. This order causes a face-off between John (Brad) and Jane (Angelina), and now they have to choose either their personal or professional lives. Much like Back In Action, the chemistry between the leads is entertaining to watch.

Where to watch: Mr. & Mrs. Smith is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

2) Knight & Day

Still from the movie Knight & Day (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Another action comedy by Cameron Diaz, Knight & Day follows the uneventful life of a woman who suddenly meets a spy trying to clear his reputation.

June's (Cameron) life is now filled with action-packed car chases and lethal combats. However, whether things have changed for good or bad is a mystery. Like Back In Action, this movie is filled with comedic moments, and Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz's chemistry is palpable.

Where to watch: Knight And Day is streaming on Netflix.

3) Spies Like Us

Still from the movie Spies Like Us (Image via Warner Bros.)

A humorous take on the action-comedy genre, Spies Like Us follows the story of two junior-level government employees who are sent on a mission as U.S. spies but are decoys for nuclear war.

Emmett (Chevy) and Austin (Don) are two incompetent officers chosen from the CIA recruitment program and are sent to Pakistan as a trap so the actual officers can do their job, and the enemies have a distraction to deal with. Filled with action and comedy, this movie is a classic drama worth exploring.

Where to watch: Spies Like Us is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

4) The Fall Guy

Still from the movie The Fall Guy (Image via Universal Pictures)

Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy follows the life of a stuntman Colt Seavers, who gets sidetracked by production houses after a fatal injury. He slowly gets back into the limelight when a movie star suddenly vanishes.

Colt can only make his legacy when he can bring back the actor and save the film. Emily plays the role of Jody Moreno, Colt's past love. The film revolves around Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's chemistry and is full of fun, action, and love, just like Back In Action.

Where to watch: The Fall Guy is available to rent worldwide on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

5) Kingsman: The Secret Service

Still from the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service (Image via 20th Century Studios)

A secret organization recruits a kid from the street and puts him in training for a competitive program. Soon, a tech genius' inventions and motives give birth to a global threat, and the group needs to stop this threat to save the world.

The film is led by an amazing group of actors, like Samuel L. Jackson, Micheal Caine, Colin Firth, and Taron Egerton. This movie is directed by Matthew Vaughan, the man behind X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass, Tetris, and many more amazing titles. Like Back In Action, the film is a unique combination of hilarious moments and well-choreographed action sequences.

Where to watch: Kingsman: The Secret Service is available on Netflix.

6) The Union (One Man from Jersey)

Still from the movie The Union (Image via Netflix)

Mark Wahlberg plays the role of Mike, a construction worker suddenly recruited into the world of spies. His high-school sweetheart, Roxanne, played by Halle Berry, brings him on board for a very high intelligence mission.

The chemistry between the characters adds layers of romantic tension, humor, and thrills that make this movie a good recommendation for anyone who likes Back In Action. J.K Simmons plays a special role in the film, and this is his third movie with Mark Wahlberg. They were previously together for films like Contraband and Patriot Days.

Where to watch: The Union (One Man from Jersey) is streaming on Netflix.

7) Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Still from the movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

After the death of a respected captain in the police force, two police officers go beyond dangerous drug lords and criminals to clear his name. The journey isn't a serious 'fighting crime' mission but a hilarious ride worth enjoying.

Like Back In Action, this buddy thriller has two main leads with amazing chemistry, played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Moreover, this is the fourth installment of the movie series. The stunt work is also top-notch, and it even got nominated for a few awards, including the Hawaii Film Critics Society.

Where to watch: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is available to stream on Netflix.

Viewers looking for similar movies to Back In Action are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

