My Hero Academia final season reveals October 2025 release window via new trailer

The Anime Japan 2025 stage confirmed that My Hero Academia final season will be released in October 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer and a key visual. The precise date and time are yet to be disclosed and can be expected to be shared later in the year.

The Anime Japan stage also brought information regarding an upcoming exhibition and shared the trailer for the Vigilantes spin-off. While the voice actors expressed their opinions and experiences, no message was sent from Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi.

New My Hero Academia final season trailer and key visual reveal October 2025 premiere

The My Hero Academia final season event was held on the Red Stage at Anime Japan 2025. The stage showed a new trailer focusing on Deku and Shigaraki, which also announced that the Final season will start airing in October 2025. It will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The stage also unveiled a key visual for the season featuring Deku and Shigaraki.

The Anime Japan Red Stage, hosted by Toho Animation, was attended by Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya), Kenta Miyake (All Might), Kouki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki), Akio Otsuka (All For One), and Hiroshi Kamiya (Younger All for One). Nobuhiko Okamoto and Yuki Kaji—Bakugo’s and Todoroki’s voice actors respectively—were notably absent.

The attendees reminisced about their roles, their expectations going into the final season, and their experiences working with each other. Given that it'd the final season, they were notably nostalgic. This was Kamiya’s first convention stage for the series, and the other actors helped him with the ending slogan of “Plus Ultra”.

The stage also revealed that Kohei Horikoshi’s exhibition, which will be held at the Tokyo Creative Museum from 21 June to 31 August 2025. The trailer for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime, scheduled to release on 7 April 2025, was also shown on this stage. Kenta Miyake, All Might’s voice actor, should appear in this spin-off if the anime follows the manga.

My Hero Academia final season is set to cover the end and the aftermath of the final war, the time skip, and likely the epilogue included in the final volume of the manga. The seventh season adapted up to chapter 398 of the manga, leaving 32 manga chapters and the 38-page epilogue to be adapted for the final season.

Considering the chapter-episode ratio of the previous seasons, My Hero Academia final season is unlikely to be a full installment unless Studio Bones decides on a large percentage of anime-original additions. While many fans hope that the final season will contain some anime original endings for certain characters and will elaborate upon aspects that were left unresolved in the manga, the Anime Japan 2025 stage did not give any indication in that regard.

