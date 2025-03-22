Sakamoto Days anime's 2nd cour reveals July 2025 release, Gaku's voice actor, and new visual at Anime Japan 2025

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Sakamoto Days anime's Green Stage event at Anime Japan 2025 unveiled a new key visual and an additional cast for the show's second cour. According to the announcement, Koki Uchiyama has joined the voice cast as Gaku. The anime's second cour is set to begin in July 2025. An exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Under the production of TMS Entertainment, Sakamoto Days anime serves as an adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's eponymous Japanese manga series. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been releasing the manga's chapters since November 2020, with 21 tankobon volumes published thus far.

Sakamoto Days anime's 2nd cour premieres in July 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025, saw Anime Japan 2025 arrange a Green Stage for the Sakamoto Days anime where the voice actors of Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita), Shin Asakura (Nobunaga Shimazaki), Yoichi Nagumo (Natsuki Hanae), and Lu Shaotang (Ayane Sakura), unveiled a key visual for the anime's second cour.

The illustration creates a dynamic battle scenario, with Nagumo, Lu, Shin Asakura, Shishiba, and Osaragi on the right side, while the X Organization's members, Kei Uzuki, Kashima, and Gaku, are on the left side. Taro Sakamoto appears at the center, holding a ballpoint pen. The visual heightens the anticipation for Sakamoto Days anime's second cour.

According to the latest announcement, Sakamoto Days anime's second cour will begin broadcasting on TV Tokyo and other affiliated networks every Tuesday from 12:00 am JST, starting July 2025 (stylized as Monday, 24:00 JST, July 2025). The official staff will announce an exact release date in the future. Netflix shall stream the second installment worldwide.

Besides the broadcast details and the key visual, the official staff announced a new cast. According to the Anime Japan 2025's stage event, Koki Uchiyama shall voice Gaku in the second cour. The anime's official site describes Gaku as a close ally of Slur's X organization. Aside from his overwhelming strength, Gaku possesses a self-paced personality. At times, he enjoys combat as if it were a game to him.

Moreover, a comment has arrived from Koki Uchiyama at Anime Japan 2025. The voice actor's comments in Japanese, when translated to English, read as follows:

"I wanted to play this role while cherishing the image of comfort that I felt when I read the original work. Gaku is a character who likes games and works at his own pace, but has high fighting ability. And it's part of the slur group."

Sakamoto Days anime stars Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin, Ayane Sakura as Lu, Natsuki Hanae as Nagumo, Saori Hayami as Osaragi, Daisuke Namikawa as Kei Uzuki, Taku Yashiro as Shishiba, Ryota Suzuki as Heisuke, Nao Toyama as Aoi, Hina Kino as Hana, and others.

Masaki Watanabe directs the action series at TMS Entertainment, with Taku Kishimoto supervising the series scripts. Yo Moriyama is in charge of the show's character designs. Yuuki Hayashi handles the music composition, while Aya Hida is the editor. Vaundy performed the first installment's opening theme, Hashire, Sakamoto, while Conton Candy sang the ending theme, Futsu.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days anime's 2nd cour

Sakamoto and the Order members (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Considering Sakamoto Days anime's first cour covered 37 chapters from Yuto Suzuki's manga in 11 episodes, the second installment will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 38.

In other words, the second cour will adapt the remainder of the Death Row Prisoners Arc, and likely cover the entirety of the JCC Transfer Exams Arc. Fans can expect more information about the Slur, and the other Order members in the next cour.

