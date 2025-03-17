Sakamoto Days episode 11: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 11, released on Saturday, March 15, 2025, ended the Wutang arc as the main trio managed to defeat the consigliere of the Lu family. This episode also managed to provide an introduction to the four inmates who are going to be the main focus of the upcoming storyline.

Ad

When it comes to the material from the manga written by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 11 adapts chapters 35 to 37. From a more general perspective, this installment stays very faithful to what was shown in the manga, to the point that this TMS Entertainment production adapted several panels from the source material.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga and has the author's opinion.

Sakamoto Days episode 11: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

Ad

Trending

1) Sakamoto beats Wutang for Lu's sake

Wutang and Lu Shaotang as seen in a flashback (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The beginning of Sakamoto Days episode 11 is taken directly from chapter 35 of the source material since it shows Taro, Shin Asakura, and Lu Shaotang setting up to play in the casino. This includes Shin's doubts regarding not knowing the rules of the games at hand and Lu mentioning how Wutang manages to rise through the ranks of the mafia thanks to his intelligence.

Ad

The anime adaptation retains all the scenes and elements from chapter 35, particularly the ones involving Taro Sakamoto while Shin gets a few extended moments, such as when he was reading the thoughts of other people in his individual game. There is also an inclusion of a scene where one of Wutang's men shows reluctance to keep playing, but the leader shuts him down.

Overall, the first two-thirds of Sakamoto Days episode 11 covers the bulk of chapters 35 and 36 of the manga, following a one-to-one adaptation from the source material. There was an extended battle sequence when the mafia decided to do an insurrection, with Wutang getting an extra line about how dying this way is rather boring.

Ad

2) The killer inmates are revealed

Sakamoto and Wutang as seen in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The final portion of Sakamoto Days episode 11 covers chapter 37 of the manga and has Wutang working in the store with Taro, Lu Shaotang, and Shin Asakura. This sequence goes the exact same way, to the point of having the jokes from the source material, although it adds a bit more fluidity to the sequence of Wutang serving an older lady.

Ad

The following section takes directly from the manga as it reveals how the inmates faked their deaths in prisons in South Asia and the introduction of these four characters as they reunite with Kashima, who helped them escape. When it comes to that sequence, it plays exactly the same, with perhaps more focus on Minimalist when he reduces a table to a small metal ball.

The episode of this TMS Entertainment adaptation ends in the same manner as this chapter, with the protagonist and his workers willing to deal with this threat without any major problems.

Ad

Final thoughts

All in all, Sakamoto Days episode 11 could potentially rank as the most faithful installment of this adaptation thus far. While the entire series has been quite loyal to what was in the manga, this episode didn't skip a beat in that regard and fully does justice to what was shown in the chapters of the source material.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback