Sakamoto Days episode 10: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 10, released on Saturday, March 8, 2025, is divided into two distinct plots. The first revolves around Sakamoto and his family heading to a bathhouse to unwind, only to have an assassin attempt to eliminate him. The second part follows Wutan, the consigliere of Lu Shaotang's mafia family, who arrives to take her back to China.

In terms of the source material, the manga written by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 10 adapts chapters 32 to 34. However, it's important to note that chapter 33, a standalone story featuring an anniversary date between Taro and Aoi, was omitted from the anime, much to the disappointment of many fans.

Sakamoto Days episode 10: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

1) The family goes to the bathhouse

Taro Sakamoto, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The beginning of Sakamoto Days episode 10 is taken directly from chapter 32 of the source material. It shows Shin Asakura and Lu Shaotang exhausted after the events of the Lab arc. Therefore, Taro Sakamoto suggests the family spend a day at the bathhouse, explaining to Shin that recovery and rest are key for a top-tier assassin.

The anime adaptation retains all the scenes and elements from chapter 32, particularly when Yutaro, the assassin who manages his parents' bathhouse, attempts to kill Taro Sakamoto. There are minor additions, like extending Taro and Shin's interactions when they enter the bathhouse, including a moment when they undress, and portraying the younger assassin as responsible for making the sauna hotter.

Overall, the first half of the episode focuses on chapter 32 and remains quite faithful to it. As previously noted, Sakamoto Days episode 10 doesn't adapt chapter 33 of the manga, which featured Taro and Aoi's anniversary dinner, much to the fandom's disappointment since this standalone story is a fan favorite.

2) Wutang appears and wants Lu Shaotang back

Taro and Wutang as seen in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The second part of Sakamoto Days episode 10, which covers chapter 34 of the manga, features Shin Asakura mentioning how he is still hurting from the events at the bathhouse, which links to previous events. The brief interaction among the cast in chapter 34, which shows Shin's ability to read animals' minds, is omitted in the anime to transition directly to Wutang's arrival in Japan.

In this respect, the episode adapts several key panels from the manga, such as Wutang aiming his gun at Sakamoto's head, the protagonist throwing him onto the table, and even the wardrobes set up by the triad for them. There are also minor additions, like extending Lu Shaotang's brief flashbacks and her explaining to Shin what a consigliere is.

Additionally, TMS Entertainment includes a moment where Wutang gives them coins to bet at the casino during their clash, which provides a better context for the money they are using.

Final thoughts

It's important to note that Sakamoto Days episode 10 is the first time this TMS Entertainment adaptation covers two different storylines in one installment. Additionally, this episode adapts the least number of chapters from the manga so far in this project, but they are extended in a logical manner.

