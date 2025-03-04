Sakamoto Days episode 9: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 9, which came out on Saturday, March 1, 2025, focused on the resolution of the Lab arc, with Taro Sakamoto defeating Kashima with relative ease and Shin and Heisuke defeating Seba with a combination. Moreover, this has the group reunite with Lu Shaotang and Shin, getting a degree of closure with his past as he meets Dr. Asakura once again.

In terms of the original manga, written and drawn by author Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 9 adapts chapters 28 to 31 of the source material. While some of the scenes don't appear in the same order in the anime, the story remains the same, and each moment is lifted quite faithfully from the manga, especially when it comes to Sakamoto's battle with Kashima.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga and has the author's opinion.

Sakamoto Days episode 9: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

1) Taro fights Kashima, and Heisuke and Shin defeat Seba

Shin defeating Seba, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The first scene of Sakamoto Days episode 9 has Taro Sakamoto and Kashima engaging in small talk before switching to Heisuke and Shin's battle with Seba, which is taken straight from chapter 28 of the source material. It is worth pointing out that the bulk of the fight remains in the scene regarding the battle beats and the resolution.

Much like what happens during Taro Sakamoto's battles, several of this battle's most memorable panels are adapted. Panels like Heisuke's statement that he is not going to disappoint his friends and Shin catching Seba off guard to give the final blow appear. The first third of the episode focuses on this battle and then returns to Taro against Kashima, adapting the panel where the protagonist says he doesn't need twenty minutes to defeat the latter.

2) Shin's backstory is explained, and the battle with Mad continues

Taro Sakamoto and Kashima as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The middle portion of Sakamoto Days, episode 9, covers chapters 29 and 30 of the manga, moving past Shin Asakura and Heisuke to focus on the aforementioned battle between Taro and Kashima. This battle is mostly identical to the source material, although the anime doesn't capture the same level of detail as the original art. That includes a relatively faithful flashback of Kashima's origin and his first encounter with Slur.

However, this episode adapts several key panels from the manga, such as slim Sakamoto sitting next to Kashima from chapter 29 and his different moves in this battle. The remaining part of the battle is adapted here and stays quite faithful to the original story.

3) The party escapes the Lab, and Slur appears

Slur, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

This section of Sakamoto Days, episode 9, covers all of chapter 31. During this portion of the installment, TMS Entertainment's adaptation remains relatively consistent, adapting the apology between Lu and Shin, the esper's final moments in the Lab, Slur's introduction, and the conclusion in the Sakamoto store quite faithfully.

Moreover, this episode also adapts Slur's introduction in a flamboyant manner, and the scene with Shishiba and Osaragi was handled quite well.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto Days episode 9 was one of the installments of this season that stayed the most loyal and consistent with the source material. It covers a considerable amount of material and does quite well, lifting some iconic panels from this arc fittingly.

