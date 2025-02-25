Sakamoto Days episode 8: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 8, which was released on Saturday, February 22, 2025, focused on the backstory of Shin Asakura, the rescue of the people in the Lab, and the protagonist's battle with Mad Horiguchi. This episode also featured Shin fighting Natsuki Seba and Taro Sakamoto going up against the leader of the operation, Kashima.

When it comes to the original manga, created by author Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 8 adapts chapters 24 to 27 of the source material. Chapter 23, which details Shin's extensive backstory in the Lab and how he gained his powers, was left out of the previous installment and included here, along with a scene featuring Heisuke with Hana from chapter 20.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga.

Sakamoto Days episode 8: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

Heisuke meets Hana as Taro and Shin fight Mad

Asakura, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The first scene of Sakamoto Days episode 8 is taken straight from chapter 20 of the source material, featuring Heisuke visiting the Sakamoto store and meeting the protagonist's daughter, Hana. They have a brief conversation, during which Heisuke learns that her father and Shin are away on an errand, prompting him to send Piisuke to find them.

The next scene shows Lu Shaotang in the Lab's prison as she talks with Asakura, the head of the science department. This scene is adapted from chapter 23 of the manga, though the flashback scene involving Shin is omitted for now. The episode then shifts focus to Taro Sakamoto and Shin battling Mad Horiguchi, primarily highlighting the latter's ability to alter the protagonist's movements.

Shin's backstory is explained, and the battle with Mad continues

Shin, as seen in the flashback of this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The middle portion of Sakamoto Days episode 8 covers chapter 23 of the manga, which details Shin Asakura's past—information that was skipped in the previous episode. In this regard, the anime presents a nearly one-to-one adaptation of the manga, with very few alterations, including Lu's reaction upon hearing Asakura's story and their escape strategy.

This episode then returns to the battle between Taro and Shin against Mad, which is a direct adaptation from chapter 25 of the manga. The remaining part of the battle is adapted here, even directly adapting some panels from the source material. Additionally, it incorporates the aftermath, including the humorous scene where Taro considers killing Shin.

Shishiba and Osaragi meet Kashima

Kashima, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

This section of Sakamoto Days episode 8 covers all of chapter 26. This part significantly focuses on Shishiba and Osagari finding Kashima, with the young lady easily handling the latter's men. Kashima also begins her search, but that's when Taro shows up, having fallen into a hidden trap.

Additionally, there was a battle sequence between Natsuki Seba and Shin in chapter 27, which was complemented by Heisuke's timely arrival to make the save. This TMS Entertainment adaptation remains quite faithful in that aspect, particularly when it comes to setting up Kashima's fight with Sakamoto.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto Days episode 8 featured a flashback of Shin Asakura, highlighting his connection with the Lab and providing context for his special abilities. Additionally, it showcased the first display of Kashima's powers and hinted at Taro's vague connection to Slur, which is sure to be significant in the upcoming episodes.

