Sakamoto Days anime cuts a major Taro x Aoi moment in episode 10

Sakamoto Days anime episode 10 was released on March 9, 2025. The episode saw the debut of Wutang and the Sakamoto gang going to a casino to keep Lu with them. However, the episode adapted chapters 32 and 34, skipping a chapter from the anime adaptation. Moreover, this chapter might be the one fans wanted to see because it featured a date between Sakamoto and Aoi.

The manga's chapter 33 featured Sakamoto and Aoi on a cruise for their wedding anniversary. However, as expected, they are followed by assassins who want to kill the legendary hitman and claim his bounty. After taking care of the assassins, Sakamoto gives Aoi flowers as these two again proclaim their love on the cruise.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Sakamoto Days anime and manga.

Sakamoto Days anime: The chapter skipped in the latest installment

Sakamoto enjoying their date on a cruise (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days anime episode 10 commenced with a focus on the Sakamoto family visiting the hot springs, followed by the introduction of Wutang who wanted to take Lu back to the mafia. However, the episode skipped a chapter that was between the adapted ones (chapters 32 and 34) which highlighted the wholesome relationship between the protagonist and his wife.

Sakamoto Days chapter 33, titled Surprise, commenced with a focus on the main protagonist trio discussing an upcoming calamity. Ironically, this calamity was the upcoming wedding anniversary of Sakamoto and Aoi, so the male protagonist left the store to his subordinates and took his wife on a cruise date.

Sakamoto and Aoi as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

On the cruise, Aoi showed her surprise as she wasn't expecting something so extravagant. As Sakamoto and Aoi were enjoying their time, with the male protagonist trying to gift her wife flowers, the chapter revealed the presence of some assassins on the ship. Moreover, these were also after Sakamoto's bounty.

First, they tried to land a chandelier on Sakamoto's table, but the male protagonist very skillfully avoided it. Afterward, a waiter tried to attack Sakamoto but after diverting Aoi's attention, Sakamoto subdued the enemy. At this point, things were getting annoying for both Sakamoto and the assassins. So, the assassins openly attacked the protagonist before his wife.

Lu asking Aoi about Sakamoto (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

As expected, Sakamoto very skillfully took care of everything after tossing Aoi into the sky. Afterward, Sakamoto offered some wilted flowers to his wife. However, Aoi claimed that she didn't need anything special because her life with the male protagonist was already enough for her.

These two then returned home where Shin and Lu greeted them. Lu immediately asked Aoi about what she found interesting in Sakamoto. To avoid the question, Aoi playfully commented that the male protagonist's ability to run fast attracted her. However, Lu wasn't having it so she called Shin to read Aoi's mind.

Final thoughts

This chapter might get adapted in future installments as the Sakamoto Days anime's production team might have aimed to end the latest installment on a cliffhanger. So, fans should still keep their hopes up regarding the adaptation of the wholesome date between Aoi and Taro Sakamoto.

