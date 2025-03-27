Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 12 AM KST. The narrative reaches a climax in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 as Suho finally overcomes the intense Advancement Quest.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the chapter follows Suho as he faces the third dungeon boss, an alternate-reality version of himself with lower level and stats. Realizing he can manipulate the System to his advantage, Suho strategizes and defeats his counterpart and clears the quest.

However, upon completion, he is presented with three Class options, each carrying its own drawbacks. Dissatisfied with the limitations, Suho defies the System by accepting all three and merging them to forge an entirely new Class of his own.

As chapter 46 concludes without revealing Suho’s new Class, the next chapter is anticipated to unveil the result and explore how it will shape his journey moving forward.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 release date, time, and countdown

Suho finally completes the Advancement Quest (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As per the series’ official website, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 is set for release on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST) in South Korea. For most international readers, it will become available earlier due to time zone differences, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, April 2 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 2 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 2 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 2 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, April 2 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 2 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, April 2 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, April 3 12:30 AM

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47?

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 will be released on the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction. However, readers should note that the chapter on this site will only be available in its original Korean language.

For international readers, the English-translated version will be accessible on Tapas, a global site that brings Solo Leveling Ragnarok manhwa to fans worldwide.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46: A brief recap

Suho defeats his alternate-reality counterpart (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 opens with Suho facing the third Advancement Quest boss—a mysterious, dual-sword-wielding version of himself. Unlike the previous bosses, this counterpart has a lower level and stats than himself, but he fights strategically, using buffs and summoning a Knight Rank Shadow Soldier named Quay.

As Suho struggles, unfamiliar memories flood his mind. These memories are moments from his past, but they are not his own—they belong to this alternate version of himself.

Through these visions, Suho learns that his counterpart had a vastly different experience, receiving challenges from the System that were well-suited to his circumstances, allowing him to grow stronger with his allies rather than enduring constant hardship.

Frustrated by the stark contrast between their journeys, Suho begins to question why he alone had to endure such grueling trials and suffering. At this moment, he realizes that he has been letting the System dictate his path rather than taking control of it himself. Determined to forge his own future, Suho activates Shadow Enhancement and defeats his counterpart.

Suho fights his alternate-reality self and Quay (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As a reward, he gains the title The One Who Overcame Adversity and is given three Class options: Shadow’s Heir (the path that leads to becoming Shadow Monarch's successor), Soul Striker (a hidden class based on his past data, but choosing it would mean forfeiting his Shadow Skills and not regaining his previous stats), and ??? (another hidden class determined by his achievements during the Advancement quest, but also removes Shadow Skills).

Suho is nsatisfied with these choices after enduring such an intense trial and refuses to accept a single reward. He defies the System, merging all three Classes into one and forging an entirely new path for himself, but the chapter concludes before revealing his new Class.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47? (speculative)

Suho vs. his third counterpart (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

With chapter 46 ending on a cliffhanger, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 is expected to finally reveal the new Class Suho forged by merging all three options. The chapter will likely reveal the unique abilities and advantages his custom Class grants him and how this pivotal moment shapes his path moving forward.

As Suho's power continues to grow, this transformation will be crucial in his impending battle against the Itarim Apostle. Now that the Advancement Quest is complete, the story is expected to shift back to the real world, where Suho will likely return. In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47, readers can anticipate finding out how his newfound strength will aid him in his fight against Tiel, who has now uncovered the true identity behind his Black Mask.

