BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime announces a sequel

As BanG Dream! Ave Mujica wrapped up its run with its final episode airing on March 27, 2025, the anime has announced that a sequel series is in production. A teaser video released on the anime’s official YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) pages confirmed that a third season is on the way.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica serves as a sequel to BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!, which captivated fans in Summer 2023 with its unique mix of melodrama and music. Its Winter 2025 follow-up further impressed audiences by blending drama with psychological elements, offering a fresh take on the music genre.

With the franchise's growing global popularity, the announcement of a third season has sparked considerable excitement among fans.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica unveils sequel: BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!! / Ave Mujica (Zoku-hen) announced

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica concluded with its thirteenth and final episode. Shortly after, on the same day, the anime’s official platforms announced that a third season is in production. The upcoming sequel is titled BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!! / Ave Mujica (Zoku-hen), and was revealed through an announcement video.

The teaser featured the sequel’s title, a sketch of Sakiko and Tomori, and select frames from MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica’s live performances in the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica finale. It also included reflections from the two characters about their respective bands and their aspirations for the future.

However, at the time of writing this article, further details about the sequel remain scarce beyond the teaser visual and initial announcement. That said, based on the title and preview, the third season is expected to continue exploring the journeys of MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica, along with their members.

As such, fans can likely expect the return of the same character designs and voice cast, with studio SANZIGEN continuing to handle the production.

The premise of the series and what to expect in the sequel

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica is a sequel to BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!, with both seasons centered around music, melodrama, and psychological twists. The story weaves unexpected turns with deep emotional beats, making for an intense, captivating narrative.

The first season explores the aftermath of the CRYCHIC band breakup, where members Sakiko, Tomori, Mutsumi, Soyo, and Taki go their separate ways. Tomori, Soyo, and Taki later form a new band, MyGO!!!!!, alongside Raana and Anon, with the season recording their journey.

The sequel shifts its focus to Sakiko and Mutsumi as they create their own band, Ave Mujica, alongside Uika (Hatsune), Umiri, and Nyamu. This season delves into their hardships, personal struggles, and growth, culminating in the former CRYCHIC members reconciling and finding closure, parting ways once more—but this time, on better terms.

Sakiko and Tomori in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica finale (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica’s final episode provides a fitting conclusion to both bands, featuring a live performance that symbolizes their separate journeys as they embrace new beginnings with their respective groups.

Following the success of the first two seasons, the upcoming sequel, based on the announcement video, is expected to continue the narratives of both bands. The third season will likely follow Tomori and Sakiko’s ongoing journeys with MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica, as they strive to lead their bands toward a brighter future.

