BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13 is scheduled for release on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 12 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast, released in Japan on Thursday, March 20, 2025, delivers a series of major revelations and turning points. Sakiko rebels against her grandfather’s plan to send her abroad, escapes to the island and reunites with Uika/Hatsune.

Ad

Despite learning the truth about Hatsune’s connection to her grandfather and everything else, she drags Hatsune back to Tokyo with her. Upon returning, Sakiko confronts her grandfather, declares her decision to leave the Togawa family along with Uika, reunites with Ave Mujica, and also finds closure with Tomori regarding CRYCHIC’s breakup.

With these unexpected twists and Ave Mujica’s future once again taking a hopeful turn, the upcoming finale is expected to unveil how Sakiko’s resolve to defy fate will shape the band’s destiny and push them to new heights.

Ad

Trending

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13 release date, time, and countdown

Umiri and Mutsumi, as seen in episode 13 preview (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13, titled Per aspera ad astra., is set to be released on several Japanese TV networks on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST. For most international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on the same day due to timezone differences.

Ad

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 27 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, March 27 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 27 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 27 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, March 27 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 27 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, March 27 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, March 27 11:30 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13

Expand Tweet

Ad

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13 will be released across several TV platforms in Japan, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on Friday, March 28, 2025, on various other TV stations, including BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM JST, among others.

Japanese fans can also enjoy this final episode on several regional online platforms. ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT stream it simultaneously with the TV release. The episode will later become available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services starting Sunday, March 30, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Ad

For international audiences, global sites such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video stream this Winter 2025 anime worldwide, with Crunchyroll offering simultaneous availability with the Japanese TV broadcast.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12: A brief recap

Sakiko in episode 12 (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12, titled Fluctuat nec mergitur., begins with Sakiko as she is about to board the flight to Switzerland. However, she defies her fate and escapes. Despite enduring hardships along the way, she reaches the island in search of Hatsune.

Ad

When she finally finds her, Hatsune tries to flee but is stopped. Confronted by Sakiko, she is forced to reveal her connection to Sakiko’s grandfather, her own past, and how she inadvertently played a role in Sakiko’s father’s downfall.

Even after learning the truth, Sakiko takes Hatsune to the place where they once played as children, questioning which part of her was truly herself and which was Uika.

Ad

After everything is laid bare, Sakiko still extends her hand, asking Hatsune to return to Tokyo with her. As they bond further on their journey back, Sakiko encourages moving forward while leaving the past behind.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the meantime, Sakiko’s grandfather orders Hatsune to bring Sakiko back. Sneaking into the Togawa mansion to retrieve her belongings, her grandfather confronts them, ordering Hatsune to leave for good as her role is over.

At that moment, Sakiko declares her decision to fight against her fate, leave the Togawa family, and stay by Hatsune’s side. The two walk away, content and free, cherishing their newfound happiness.

Sakiko and Hatsune begin living together once again and reconnect with the other Ave Mujica members.

Ad

Sakiko also leaves a heartfelt letter for Tomori, bringing closure to CRYCHIC’s breakup, before taking the final step — approaching the agency to officially revive Ave Mujica, closing the episode on an uplifting and hopeful note.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13 (speculative)

Raana in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13 preview (Image via SANZIGEN)

As the drama escalates with all secrets revealed and Ave Mujica’s future once again taking a promising turn in episode 12, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 13 is expected to deliver an impactful finale. The upcoming final episode is anticipated to center on Ave Mujica’s official return, marking a new chapter for the band.

Ad

Viewers can expect one last act, where music and Ave Mujica’s journey take center stage. Additionally, an update on MyGO!!!!! is also likely, as both bands move forward toward a brighter future — this time with closure, reconciliation, and all past conflicts finally put to rest.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback