BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12 is scheduled for release on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 11 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast, released in Japan on Thursday, March 13, 2025, delivers major revelations, including Uika's true identity as Sakiko's grandfather's secret child, her assuming the identity of her younger sister and Sakiko's original friend, and her inadvertent role in the downfall of Sakiko's father.

The episode takes an unexpected turn as Hatsune, following Sakiko's grandfather's orders, departs for the island, while he simultaneously prepares to send Sakiko to Switzerland, restricting her from attending school, leaving the house, or contacting Uika.

With these unexpected twists and Ave Mujica's future hanging in the balance, the next episode is expected to explore the consequences of Sakiko's grandfather's intervention, shaping both Uika and Sakiko's fates and the uncertain destiny of their band.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

Uika and Sakiko reunite (Image via SANZIGEN)

As per the anime's official website, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12, titled Fluctuat nec mergitur., is set to be released on several TV platforms across Japan on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11 PM JST. This means that, for most international viewers, the episode's English-subtitled version will be available earlier on the same day due to timezone differences.

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 20 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, March 20 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 20 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 20 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, March 20 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 20 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, March 20 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, March 20 11:30 PM

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12?

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12 will be released across several Japanese TV channels, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts are set for Friday, March 21, 2025, on various other TV stations, including BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM JST, among others.

Japanese viewers can also stream the episode on several local platforms. ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT release it simultaneously with the TV broadcast. Subsequently, it becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services starting Sunday, March 23, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

For international fans, global platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video stream this Winter 2025 anime worldwide. Crunchyroll provides simultaneous availability with Japanese TV broadcasts, giving viewers across the globe the earliest viewing option for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11: A brief recap

Uika in episode 11 (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11, titled Te ustus amem., unfolds with Uika's theatrical performance that unveils her true identity and past. Viewers learn that Uika's true name is Hatsune Misumi, the secret daughter of Sakiko's grandfather, Sadaharu Togawa, and the caretaker of their family villa, who was born while he was grieving the loss of his wife.

Sadaharu invited Hatsune's mother to live with him, but fearing the consequences of their connection being exposed, she raised Hatsune alone. Later, she met Hatsune's foster father, and they had a daughter, Uika, who dreamed of becoming an idol in Tokyo.

However, Hatsune always felt like an outsider in her family. When she learned of Sakiko's visit to the island, she longed to meet her but was forbidden by her mother, who feared the truth would be revealed. Despite this, she secretly followed her sister's stories about Sakiko. On Sakiko's last day on the island, when Uika fell ill and couldn't meet her, Hatsune pretended to be Uika and spent the day playing with Sakiko.

Sakiko and Uika as kids (Image via SANZIGEN)

Tragedy soon struck when Hatsune's foster father passed away, prompting her to run away to Tokyo to reconnect with Sakiko. There, she was scouted as an idol and adopted the name Uika to gain Sakiko's attention, even listing Sadaharu as her father in her agency's records. During her grand debut, she encountered Sakiko's father, Kiyotsugu Togawa.

His kind words moved her, leading her to reveal her father's identity and express her gratitude, believing her success was thanks to his support. However, this revelation led to unintended consequences.

Kiyotsugu confronted Sadaharu, urging him to take responsibility for Hatsune, ultimately resulting in his own downfall. Though guilt-ridden over causing Sakiko's father's fall, Hatsune still accepted Sakiko's offer to form a band.

The narrative then shifts to the present, where Sadaharu orders Hatsune to return home. After leaving with Sakiko, he instructs her to sever ties with Hatsune and reveals his decision to send her to Switzerland. He forbids her from attending school or leaving the house until all arrangements are finalized.

That same night, Hatsune returns to the island while Sakiko desperately tries to contact her, only to be met with silence. The following morning, an incoming call briefly raises Sakiko's hopes, but they are quickly crushed when it turns out to be Umiri, questioning why both she and Uika missed Ave Mujica's practice.

She also reveals that Uika/Hatsune has vanished—she stopped attending school and is not at home either. Episode 11 concludes on a melancholic note, with Uika/Hatsune standing alone on the island's beach at night.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12? (speculative)

Sakiko, as seen in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12 preview (Image via SANZIGEN)

As the drama intensifies with unforeseen twists, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 12 is expected to focus on Uika/Hatsune's return to the island, potentially shedding light on her mother and her sister, the original Uika. Meanwhile, with Sakiko's grandfather emerging as an antagonist, viewers can anticipate how his influence will shape the future of Ave Mujica.

The next episode is also likely to explore Sakiko's predicament as her grandfather's plans to send her abroad unfold, raising questions about her next move and what destiny awaits Hatsune.

