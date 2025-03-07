BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11 is scheduled for release on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 10 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast, released in Japan on Thursday, March 6, 2025, marks a pivotal moment as Ave Mujica reunites.

The episode also highlights Mortis and Mutsumi embracing each other during the band's comeback live show. However, the narrative turns unexpectedly at the end when Sakiko's grandfather addresses Uika as "Hatsune" and urges her to return home.

With this revelation, the next episode is expected to delve deeper into Sakiko's grandfather's involvement and the true meaning behind his words, shifting focus to Uika's character.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Sakiko and Uika in the next episode preview (Image via SANZIGEN)

As per the anime's official website, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11, titled Te ustus amem., is set to be released on several TV platforms across Japan on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 11 PM JST. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on the same day due to timezone differences.

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 13 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, March 13 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 13 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 13 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, March 13 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 13 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, March 13 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, March 13 11:30 PM

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11?

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11 will be released across several Japanese TV networks, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on Friday, March 14, 2025, on various other TV stations, including BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM JST, among others.

Japanese viewers can also stream this Winter 2025 anime on several regional platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT, which release the episode simultaneously with the TV broadcast. Subsequently, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11 becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services starting Sunday, March 16, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

For international audiences, global platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video stream the anime worldwide, with Crunchyroll providing the earliest streaming, simultaneously with the Japanese TV release, so that viewers across the globe can watch without delay.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10: A brief recap

Sakiko in episode 10 (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10, Odi et amo., begins with Nyamu watching a live play starring Mutsumi's mother, reflecting on her earlier comments about Mutsumi's remarkable yet unsettling acting talent.

The narrative then picks up where episode 9 left off as Nyamu joins the reunion between Ave Mujica and CRYCHIC members, calling out Mortis' performance as Mutsumi and labeling it "disgusting." When pressed about Mutsumi's whereabouts, Mortis breaks down, leading some members to escort her home.

As Sakiko is left behind, Uika once again urges her to reunite with Ave Mujica, but Sakiko rejects her. Uika remains haunted by her refusal, affecting her emotionally. She begins writing lyrics dedicated to Sakiko. Meanwhile, Nyamu resolves to push forward despite the obstacles. As Uika hesitates to send the lyrics in their group chat, Nyamu sends it on her behalf.

Uika and Nyamu as they confront Sakiko (Image via SANZIGEN)

She then takes Uika to Sakiko's house for another confrontation. Nyamu reminds Sakiko of the promises she once made to the members, pressing her to reconsider reforming Ave Mujica. Before leaving, Uika asks Sakiko not to hate her. As they walk away, Sakiko's grandfather observes them from a car.

Nyamu's words spark deep self-reflection in Sakiko, bringing back memories of the vows she once made to the Ave Mujica members. Upon seeing Uika's lyrics, she contemplates things further. After much thought, she sits at her piano to begin composing a song with it.

The next morning, Sakiko gathers all the Mujica members at Mutsumi's house and officially announces her decision to revive the band. She also asks Umiri to arrange a live show for the following week.

A week later, the much-anticipated return of Ave Mujica takes center stage, thrilling fans with a powerful and emotional live performance. During the performance, as Mortis pretends to play the guitar, she delves into her submerged psyche and finds a drowning Mutsumi. They embrace, and Mutsumi takes the guitar, playing for real.

Afterward their comeback show, a quiet moment between Uika and Sakiko follows as they walk home together. Just as Uika suggests Sakiko move back in so they can live together again, Sakiko's grandfather's car pulls up beside them. The episode closes with another suspenseful twist as he addresses Uika as "Hatsune" and instructs her to return home.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11? (speculative)

Sakiko and Uika as kids in the next episode preview (Image via SANZIGEN)

The upcoming BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11 is expected to center around Uika and her connection with Sakiko. With Sakiko's grandfather stepping into the story, especially after addressing Uika as Hatsune and urging her to return home in the final moments of episode 10, viewers can anticipate further exploration of this revelation.

Additionally, following Ave Mujica's long-awaited return in episode 10, the upcoming installment may delve deeper into their reunion and the dynamics within the band. BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 11 may explore the impact of Sakiko's grandfather's involvement regarding Uika in the band.

The episode may also provide insight into Mortis and Mutsumi's reunion, shedding light on what led to this transformation and how it impacts their dynamic moving forward.

Also read:

