BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10 is scheduled for release on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 9 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -, released in Japan on Thursday, February 27, 2025, follows Sakiko and Mutsumi's attempt to revive CRYCHIC, sparking outrage among the other Mujica members, especially Uika.

Ad

The episode also delves deeper into the ongoing conflict between Mutsumi and her Mortis personality, culminating in an accident that leads to Mutsumi's demise, allowing Mortis full control. Meanwhile, as CRYCHIC members convene to discuss their revival, the rest of Ave Mujica members unexpectedly join the meeting to deliberate their own resurgence, creating a tense and complex confrontation.

With all the key figures gathered in one place, the next episode is set to explore the fallout of these pivotal discussions and the potential path forward for both bands.

Ad

Trending

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Uika meets with Anon (Image via SANZIGEN)

As per the anime's official website, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10, titled Odi et amo., is set to be released on several TV platforms across Japan on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11 PM JST. For international viewers, the episode's English-subtitled version will be available earlier on the same day due to timezone differences.

Ad

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 6 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, March 6 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 6 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 6 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, March 6 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 6 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, March 6 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, March 6 11:30 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10?

Expand Tweet

Ad

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10 will be released across several TV networks in Japan, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts are set for Friday, March 7, 2025, on various other TV stations, including BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM JST, among others.

Japanese fans also have the option to stream this Winter 2025 anime on several regional platforms. ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT release the episode simultaneously with the TV broadcast. Afterward, it becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services starting Sunday, March 9, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Ad

For international viewers, global platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video stream the anime around the world. Crunchyroll provides the earliest streaming, simultaneously with the Japanese TV release, allowing viewers worldwide to watch without delay.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9: A brief recap

Sakiko meets Tomori in episode 9 (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9, titled Ne vivam si abis., opens with Uika's growing turmoil over Sakiko, while Mortis and Mutsumi clash over reviving different bands—Mortis fighting for Mujica's return to avoid disappearing, and Mutsumi longing to bring back CRYCHIC for Sakiko's happiness.

Ad

Meanwhile, determined to make Mutsumi happy, Sakiko vows to reunite CRYCHIC and leave behind Ave Mujica. She proposes the idea to Tomori and the others, and as the news spreads, Uika confirms it with Anon, further deepening her turmoil. She then joins forces with Umiri to revive Mujica, while Nyamu, still struggling to trust Umiri, remains hesitant despite Umiri's attempts to persuade her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As tensions escalate, a heated confrontation between Mutsumi and Mortis reaches a climax when Mortis accidentally pushes Mutsumi off a balcony, seemingly causing her demise. Though initially panicked, Mortis soon realizes this is her chance to fully take over Mutsumi's identity.

In the final moments, Sakiko meets with CRYCHIC and MyGO!!!!! members to discuss CRYCHIC's revival, only for the Mujica members to confront her. Umiri, proving her dedication, announces she's quit all her other bands, but Sakiko refuses to continue Mujica.

Ad

Episode 9 ends on a dramatic note as Mortis, now impersonating Mutsumi, pleads with Sakiko to revive Mujica and not to let Mortis disappear. Rana catches on to the act, amused, while Nyamu enters and coldly calls the unfolding situation "disgusting."

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10 is set to explore the aftermath of Sakiko's meeting with both the CRYCHIC and Ave Mujica members. Meanwhile, the accidental demise of the Mutsumi personality and Mortis fully assuming her role is expected to play a crucial part in the revival of both bands.

Additionally, Rana's possible recognition of something off about Mortis' disguise may introduce further complications, while Nyamu's sudden arrival at the end is likely to heighten the drama and tension in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 10.

Ad

As emotions run high, viewers can anticipate deeper emotional moments, particularly with Uika's escalating inner turmoil regarding Sakiko. With the story growing more complex, the melodrama is set to intensify, making for an even more intense episode.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback