BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 8, titled The Die is Cast, which aired in Japan on Thursday, February 20, 2025, centers on Sakiko and Mutsumi’s reconciliation while shedding more light on Mutsumi’s personality disorder.

Meanwhile, Mortis takes on a more prominent role, and Umiri and Nyamu's involvement sparks hope for Ave Mujica’s revival. However, instead of convincing Mutsumi, Umiri focuses on persuading Mortis to join, offering to teach her guitar to make it possible.

With these developments, the upcoming episode is expected to explore the outcome of Umiri’s efforts to help Mortis learn guitar for Mujica’s return, as well as how Sakiko moves forward in fulfilling Mutsumi’s wish to reunite CRYCHIC.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Mutsumi and Sakiko in episode 8 (Image via SANZIGEN)

As per the anime's official website, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9, titled Ne vivam si abis., is set to air on several TV networks across Japan on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST. For international audiences, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 27 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, February 27 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 27 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 27 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, February 27 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 27 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, February 27 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, February 27 11:30 PM

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9?

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9 will be released across several Japanese TV platforms, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on Friday, February 28, 2025, across various stations, including BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM JST, among others.

Japanese viewers can also stream this Winter 2025 anime on multiple local platforms. ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT will air the episode simultaneously with the TV broadcast. It will then become available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services starting Sunday, March 2, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

For international fans, the anime is streaming globally on platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Crunchyroll offers the earliest streaming, releasing the episode simultaneously with the Japanese TV release so that viewers worldwide can watch without delay.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8: A brief recap

Umiri tries to reunite Ave Mujica (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8, titled Belua multorum es capitums., begins with Sakiko and Mutsumi reuniting with Umiri, who proposes reviving Ave Mujica. However, when Sakiko refuses, Mutsumi's Mortis persona feels threatened, fearing her own extinction.

Following this, Taki and Umiri discuss Mujica's potential reformation, while Sakiko and Mutsumi bond over their reunion, reminiscing about their CRYCHIC days and shared memories. During a visit to an old karaoke spot, tensions arise as Mutsumi and Mortis begin to clash when Mutsumi expresses her desire to revive CRYCHIC.

As their internal struggle unfolds, Mortis reveals to Sakiko that while Mutsumi's various personalities were all part of her act, Mutsumi ultimately became the dominant one after connecting with the guitar—leaving Mortis as the only surviving alternate persona. A meeting between Nyamu and Mutsumi's mother further sheds light on Mutsumi's personality disorder.

At the same time, Umiri begins to self-reflect to better understand her emotions. During a conversation with Nyamu, the latter agrees to rejoin Mujica—but only if Umiri can convince Mutsumi to join. Determined, Umiri instead reaches out to Mortis, who is eager to continue Mujica but fears CRYCHIC's return, as it threatens her existence.

Episode 8 concludes on an intriguing note as Umiri meets with Mortis and makes a surprising offer—to teach her how to play the guitar, hoping it will pave the way for Mujica's comeback.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9? (speculative)

Sakiko will likely try to reunite CRYCHIC (Image via SANZIGEN)

The upcoming BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 9 is expected to delve into Umiri’s determination to revive Mujica and explore her efforts to help Mortis join by teaching her how to play the guitar. Meanwhile, Sakiko may take steps toward reforming CRYCHIC to fulfill Mutsumi’s wishes.

As tensions rise, viewers can expect deeper emotional moments, especially as Mutsumi continues to struggle against her Mortis persona, adding further intensity to the unfolding drama.

