BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 7 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast, released in Japan on Thursday, February 13, 2025, marks a pivotal moment as Sakiko and Mutsumi reconcile, with Mortis finally allowing them to reunite.

Ad

Additionally, the episode marks another major event—the reunion of the CRYCHIC members. As they set aside their past resentments, they come together for one final performance, reliving their cherished memories as a band.

Following these significant developments, the next episode is expected to further explore the impact of Sakiko and Mutsumi's reconciliation, as well as Mutsumi regaining control over her body. With Umiri approaching them in the final moments and expressing her desire to reunite, viewers may witness the return of Ave Mujica in the episodes to come.

Ad

Trending

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Sakiko in episode 7 (Image via SANZIGEN)

As per the anime's official website, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8, titled Belua multorum es capitums., is set to be released on several TV platforms in Japan on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11 PM JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be accessible earlier on the same day due to timezone differences.

Ad

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 20 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, February 20 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 20 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 20 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, February 20 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 20 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, February 20 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, February 20 11:30 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Ad

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8 will air across several Japanese TV stations, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Additional broadcasts will follow on Friday, February 21, 2025, across numerous other platforms, including BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM JST, among others.

Japanese fans can stream this Winter 2025 anime on various local platforms. It will first be available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT, airing concurrently with the TV broadcast. It will then be accessible on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services starting Sunday, February 23, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Ad

For international audiences, the anime is streaming on global platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, providing worldwide access. Crunchyroll offers the earliest streaming, simultaneously with the Japanese TV broadcast, so viewers across the globe can watch without delay.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7: A brief recap

Mutsumi in episode 7 (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7, titled Post nubila Phoebus., centers on the MyGO!!!!! members' efforts to help Mutsumi with her personality disorder. Soyo reaches out to Sakiko, believing she is the best person to help due to her connection with Mutsumi.

Ad

Though Soyo convinces Sakiko to visit, the meeting does not go as planned. Mortis, who continues to shield Mutsumi, reacts harshly, leaving Sakiko deeply affected. Despite this setback, Sakiko is more resolute than ever to reach out to Mutsumi.

Mortis continues to keep Mutsumi isolated and away from Sakiko, but one night, Mutsumi momentarily breaks free and reunites with her, albeit briefly. Meanwhile, the MyGO!!!!! members struggle with the situation, their concern for Mutsumi affecting their rehearsals.

Ad

One day, Taki encounters Sakiko outside Mutsumi's house. They reconcile after their fallout following CRYCHIC's breakup. Soyo also joins them. As they reminisce about CRYCHIC outside Mutsumi's room, Sakiko shares how much the band meant to Mutsumi.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her words move Mortis, ultimately leading her to allow Mutsumi's true personality to resurface. Finally, Mutsumi and Sakiko reconcile, mending their broken relationship.

Afterward, MyGO!!!!! members meet up for a rehearsal, and Mutsumi and Sakiko also join. This moment marks the reunion of all CRYCHIC members. Encouraged by Anon, they perform together one last time, reliving their past but precious memories.

Despite CRYCHIC being disbanded, this performance allows them to gain closure, heal from their past wounds, and put aside their lingering resentments. Performing two songs, they share an emotional moment as they come to terms with their breakup.

Ad

However, as the heartfelt reunion unfolds, Umiri watches from afar, appearing visibly unsettled. The episode concludes on a tense note as she later approaches Sakiko and Mutsumi, suggesting that they should also have a reunion.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8? (speculative)

Sakiko and Mutsumi in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8 preview (Image via SANZIGEN)

Given these developments in the seventh episode, the upcoming BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 8 is expected to delve into Umiri's reaction to the CRYCHIC reunion and the true meaning behind her request to reunite with Mutsumi and Sakiko.

Ad

The episode may also see the possible return of Ave Mujica, especially now that Sakiko and Mutsumi have resolved their differences and Mutsumi's true personality has resurfaced.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback