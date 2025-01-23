BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5 is scheduled for release on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 4 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast delves into the aftermath of Mutsumi's personality shift. While the change initially bolsters the band's reputation and strengthens their bond, it's eventually revealed that the new Mutsumi is actually her alter ego, Mortis, who is unable to play guitar.

This revelation sends the band into disarray, threatening both their unity and their future. The next episode is expected to delve deeper into the fallout from this discovery, exploring its impact on the members' relationships and whether it will ultimately lead to Ave Mujica's downfall.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Ave Mujica members in episode 4 (Image via SANZIGEN)

As mentioned earlier, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5, titled Facta fugis, facienda petis, will be released on several TV platforms in Japan on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Due to timezone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version of it earlier on the same day.

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 30 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, January 30 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 30 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 30 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, January 30 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 30 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, January 30 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, January 30 11:30 PM

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5?

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5 will air across multiple Japanese TV networks, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on Friday, January 31, 2025, as per the JST timezone: BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM, among others.

Japanese viewers can also stream this Winter 2025 anime on several online platforms in Japan. First, it will air on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT concurrently with the TV broadcast. Starting Sunday, February 2, 2025, after 12 AM JST, it will also become available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services.

For international fans, global platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video offer viewing options for this show worldwide, with Crunchyroll offering simultaneous streaming with the Japanese TV broadcast, allowing viewers across the globe to enjoy the episodes without delay.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4: A brief recap

Sakiko in episode 4 (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4, titled Acta est Fabula., follows the band as they navigate the aftermath of Mutsumi's personality shift after their live broadcast. Initially, her change seems to strengthen the group and dispel rumors of disbandment, but Sakiko remains doubtful about the direction the band is heading. Nyamu also begins to grow increasingly frustrated with some of Mutsumi's decisions.

The situation takes a turn when Mutsumi refuses to play guitar, claiming she can't and that her performances alone will suffice. During a private confrontation, Sakiko learns the truth: the current Mutsumi is actually Mortis, an alter ego that emerged after Mutsumi's pain and struggles reached their breaking point.

Sakiko shares this revelation with the other band members, plunging the group into deeper turmoil. As they grapple with this shocking development, tensions escalate, jeopardizing not only their upcoming live performance but also the future of the band itself.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5? (speculative)

Ave Mujica members (Image via SANZIGEN)

With the revelation of Mutsumi's split personality and her actions pushing Ave Mujica toward potential disbandment, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5 is set to delve into the fallout from these unforeseen events. The drama is expected to intensify as the episode explores how this revelation impacts the band's future and the relationships among its members.

Viewers can anticipate emotional conflicts and critical decisions as the group struggles to address the rising tensions. The upcoming episode may also provide insight into whether this turning point will mark the end of Ave Mujica.

