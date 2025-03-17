Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 11, aired on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, delivers a blend of romance and self-discovery.

As Mona struggles with her complicated emotions, she ends up lost. Medaka eventually finds her, rescuing her from a group of thugs, but in doing so, the two become separated from their group. As they spend time alone together, Mona comes to a pivotal realization—she is truly in love with Medaka.

With this newfound awareness, the upcoming finale, episode 12, is expected to explore how Mona navigates her feelings and whether this revelation will change her approach to winning over Medaka.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

Mona introduces Medaka as her boyfriend (Image via SynergySP)

According to the anime's official sites, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12, titled First Love with Him, is going to be released on various TV platforms across Japan on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 12 AM JST. For most international fans, the episode's English-subtitled version will be available earlier on Monday, March 24, 2025, due to differences in time zones.

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 24 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 24 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 24 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 24 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, March 24 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 24 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 24 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 25 12:30 AM

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12?

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12 is scheduled to air on several Japanese TV stations, beginning with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts are set for the same day on AT-X at 11 PM JST, Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and Monday, March 31, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream this Winter 2025 anime on various online sites such as U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others. This finale episode will become available on the first four platforms on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms on Sunday, March 30, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

For international fans, global platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll are streaming this rom-com Shonen series, allowing audiences across the globe to enjoy the debut anime.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11: A brief recap

The two punks hitting on Mona (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11, titled Alone with Him, follows Mona as she tries to kiss Medaka at a store to prove they are a couple but hesitates at the last moment, ultimately admitting they aren't.

Meanwhile, Asahi steps up her pursuit of Medaka, leaving Mona feeling sidelined. Tomo pulls her aside, encouraging her to embrace her true self, especially around Medaka, which leaves Mona deeper in thought—so much so that she accidentally gets separated from the group.

As she tries to contact the others, a passing crowd bumps into her, causing her phone to fall and break. Stranded and feeling hopeless, Mona is approached by two punks. While the others scatter to search for her, Medaka arrives just in time to chase them off.

Mona quickly clings to him, claiming he's her boyfriend, and his piercing gaze alone is enough to make the thugs back off. However, just as he tries to call the group, his phone also breaks the same way, leaving the two lost together.

As they wander in search of their friends, Medaka spots a Ferris wheel. In gratitude for rescuing her, Mona suggests they take a ride. But once inside the small, enclosed space, Mona's thoughts spiral. As she catches a glimpse of her flustered reflection, she begins to grasp the depth of her feelings.

When Medaka comments on how cute her expressions are and how they make his heart race, Mona becomes even more overwhelmed—finally realizing she is truly in love with him, ending the episode on an emotional and heartfelt cliffhanger.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12? (speculative)

With Mona's realization of her true feelings for Medaka, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12 is expected to explore how this newfound awareness will shape her efforts to win him over.

As the anime's first season nears its conclusion with Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 12, viewers can anticipate an increase in romantic tension and rivalry, especially now that Mona has fully embraced her first love.

The final episode is expected to deliver heartfelt moments and intensified competition as Mona navigates her emotions and takes a more decisive approach toward capturing Medaka's heart.

