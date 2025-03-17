Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 is set to be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The tenth installment, aired on Sunday, March 16, 2025, follows Nene as she learns about her grim fate by pretending to be unconscious and overhearing Hanako and Kou's conversation.

After confirming its truth, she breaks down in despair despite Hanako's promise to save her. A conversation with Shijima stirs memories of someone dear to Shijima. Tsukasa then sends both girls to another dimension to fulfill Shijima's wish. There, they encounter Shijima Mei before her death.

As the apparition Shijima attempts to kill her past self, Nene intervenes and escapes with Mei. In exchange for showing her the way out, Mei asks Nene to share a moment over pancakes, leading to an unexpected bond.

The next episode is expected to explore the apparition Shijima's motives for wanting to kill her former self, how Nene will find her way back to the real world, and whether Kou and Mitsuba's encounter with the broken flying paintbrush will reveal a path for them to escape the fabricated world.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Nene and Mei as they share pancakes (Image via Lerche)

As per the anime's official sites, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11, titled Make It about You, is scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. For most international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be accessible earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 22 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 23 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 23 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 23 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, March 23 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 23 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 23 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 23 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 is going to air on 28 TBS-affiliated channels across Japan on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

Japanese viewers also have the option to stream this Shonen series on several online platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, U-NEXT, and others. The episode will become available on these platforms on the same day, after 5:30 AM JST.

For most international fans, this Winter 2025 anime is on various global streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10: A brief recap

Nene learns about her fate (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10, titled Make a Wish, unfolds with Nene secretly listening in on Hanako's encounter with Kou and Mitsuba while pretending to be unconscious. Later, Hanako locks her in a cell within the Tower, where she directly confronts him about her grim fate.

As he confirms the truth, Nene breaks down, struggling to accept her destiny. Hanako promises to save her, but only if she remains in this world. Before she can finish her thoughts, he departs.

Determined, Hanako pressures Shijima to complete the make-believe world faster, revealing that once it's finished, he alone will return to reality while Nene lives here forever, blissfully unaware of her fate. Soon after, Shijima consoles a distraught Nene, but as she divulges Hanako's plans, Nene, enraged and desperate, grabs a palette knife and threatens Shijima to help her escape.

Hanako promises to save Nene (Image via Lerche)

Her naive hopefulness reminds Shijima of someone dear to her, but she reveals that she can't meet her again. At that moment, Tsukasa appears, claiming Nene has unknowingly awakened Shijima's wish. He offers to grant and transports the two girls to another realm.

Elsewhere, the broken flying paintbrush approaches Kou and Mitsuba while they plan their next move.

Meanwhile, Nene and Shijima encounter a hospitalized girl, turning out to be Shijima Mei while she was still alive. The apparition Shijima, recalls the rumor about the Shijima of the Art Room, but calls it a lie and approaches her bedridden self with a dagger, revealing her wish: to kill her past self.

Horrified, Nene prevents the attack. Amid the chaos, Mei awakens and flees, taking Nene with her. Mei then offers to show Nene the exit in exchange for fulfilling her wish—sharing pancakes together. Though hesitant at first, Nene eventually agrees, enjoying an unexpected moment of peace.

Meanwhile, Shijima roams the halls, dagger in hand, determined to carry out her wish, ending the episode on a suspenseful and intense note.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11? (speculative)

With these major developments in episode 10, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 is set to delve deeper into how Nene's encounter with Mei influences her escape to the fictional world.

The upcoming episode is also likely to uncover the reason behind the apparition Shijima's desire to eliminate her past self, the circumstances that led to the living Shijima's hospitalization, and how she might assist Nene in leaving the fabricated world.

Additionally, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 may shift focus to Kou and Mitsuba as the flying paintbrush approaches them, potentially revealing whether this event will aid in their escape to the real world.

