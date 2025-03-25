Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 is set to be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The eleventh installment, aired on Sunday, March 23, 2025, delves into Shijima Mei’s past, revealing the origins of the apparition Shijima of the Art Room, the false rumors surrounding her, and how they tie into her intent to kill the real Mei.

As Shijima continues her attempts, Mei and Nene make their way to the exit of the world, where Mei and Shijima ultimately reconcile and find closure.

Back in the painting world, Nene reunites with Kou, Mitsuba, and the flying paintbrush, eventually persuading Shijima to assist in their escape. The next and final episode is set to explore whether Hanako will allow their escape to proceed, or if a confrontation awaits them at the exit.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

As per the anime’s official sites, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12, titled Picture Perfect, is scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. For most international fans, the finale’s English-subtitled version will be accessible earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 29 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 30 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 30 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 30 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, March 30 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 30 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 30 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 30 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 is going to air on 28 TBS-affiliated platforms across Japan on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

Japanese audiences can also stream the episode on several online sites. This includes ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, U-NEXT, and others, where it will become available on the same day, after 5:30 AM JST.

As for most international fans, this Winter 2025 anime is on various global streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11: A brief recap

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11, titled Make It About You, dives into Shijima Mei’s backstory. The episode explores how Mei created the apparition Shijima of the Art Room, how the false rumors about Mei’s death spread, and how they ultimately turned Shijima into one of the School Wonders.

Believing she was meant to protect Mei, Shijima’s growing resentment stemmed from her inability to save her or preserve her truth. When Tsukasa approached her for a painting, she created a copy of herself to fulfill his request, yet her despair only deepened.

Clinging to one final wish, she resolved to kill Mei before she could begin painting the tower, hoping to prevent her own creation and the false rumors that followed.

As Shijima launches another attack, Mei recognizes her attacker’s true identity but evades her strikes, escaping with Nene as the world around them begins to crumble. At the exit, Mei says that she has been dreaming and that it’s time to wake up. Realizing they will be separated upon leaving since they come from different places, she wonders if Nene is from the future.

Before they part ways, Shijima appears, pleading for Mei to stay. However, Mei reassures her, calling her a self-portrait that carries her hopes and dreams. Thanking Shijima for being there, she explains that because of her, she can wake up and live a little longer.

They reconcile, Mei departs, and they return to the painting world, where Nene reunites with Kou and Mitsuba, guided by the flying paintbrush. Shijima then reveals that the paintbrush is actually a failed copy of herself. When Nene mentions the doorway to the real world, Shijima initially hesitates but ultimately agrees to help them.

Episode 11 ends on a hopeful note as they set out toward the exit.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12? (speculative)

As the season finale, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 is expected to conclude the Picture Perfect Arc. The story will likely explore whether Nene and her group’s journey to the doorway unfolds without obstacles or if they’ll encounter challenges, possibly even a confrontation with Hanako before they can escape.

With the season reaching its climax, the narrative is expected to escalate in intensity as Nene and co press forward to face their fate.

