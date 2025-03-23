One Piece in Love: Everything we know about the anime spin-off

At Anime Japan 2025’s Red Stage, it was officially announced that One Piece in Love, a spin-off of Eiichiro Oda’s legendary series, will receive a short anime adaptation. It was confirmed that this One Piece Spin-off anime will begin airing starting April 1, 2025.

The story will be based on the manga of the same name by mangaka, Daiki Ihara, which first debuted in Shueisha’s digital magazine, Shonen Jump+ in June 2018. As a lighthearted parody that brings a unique take on the One Piece universe, here’s everything fans need to know about this upcoming adaptation.

One Piece in Love: Everything fans need to know about the rom-com One Piece spin-off

On March 22, 2025, during the first day of Anime Japan 2025, it was announced at the event’s Red Stage that One Piece in Love would receive a Spring 2025 anime adaptation.

Also known as Koisuru One Piece, this parody spin-off, by mangaka Daiki Ihara, is set to be adapted into a short anime series produced by Toei Animation, with Haruka Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya directing the project.

The One Piece spin-off anime is scheduled to air over five consecutive days, from April 1 to April 5, 2025, with 4 to 5 brief episodes, each running approximately 5 to 10 minutes, released each day.

However, rather than following a traditional anime format, these episodes will be presented in a vertical format and will be available for streaming on the anime’s official YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram pages.

One Piece in Love: Plot, characters and more

A cover image from One Piece in Love manga (Image via Daiki Ihara/Shueisha)

One Piece in Love is a gag spin-off series centered around comedy and romance. This One Piece spin-off follows three high school students who coincidentally share names with members of the Straw Hat Pirates. The story revolves around Nami Koyama, a young student, her crush Luffy Yamamoto, and the ever-present third wheel, Usopp Nakatsugawa.

Unlike his One Piece namesake, Luffy Yamamoto, a first-year high school student, is relatively timid. Meanwhile, Usopp Nakatsugawa is a passionate One Piece fan who calls himself a sniper and dreams of becoming a brave warrior of the seas.

Hoping to lead their pirate club, Usopp recruits Luffy as a member. Nami Koyama, Luffy’s classmate, initially connects with him due to their shared name theme but secretly harbors feelings for him. Their group also forms a One Piece fan club.

The parody series also features other characters who share names with Straw Hat crew members. These include Yoshioka Sato, a cooking club member whom Usopp recruits as their "Sanji"; a real reindeer from a zoo named Chopper; and Morishita Yukie, who goes by "Sunny" or "Merry."

Yukie only approaches Luffy in the role of a ship and wears a mask resembling the figureheads of the Thousand Sunny and previously the Going Merry. Many other characters either bear the same names as One Piece characters or take on their roles, with each chapter satirizing elements from Eiichiro Oda’s original series.

More on One Piece in Love manga and final thoughts

While One Piece in Love originally debuted as a digital manga on Shonen Jump+’s website and app, the rom-com spin-off later received a physical release, with its first volume published in December 2018. However, the manga has been on hiatus since November 2021.

Although Daiki-san initially planned to conclude the series, the editors persuaded the mangaka to put it on hold with the possibility of finishing it later.

Now, alongside the announcement of its anime adaptation, the manga is officially set to resume serialization on April 10, 2025. So far, the series consists of nine volumes, spanning 141 chapters along with 32 extra chapters. With both the anime adaptation and the manga’s return, hopes are high for this spin-off.

