Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16: Subaru and co achieve victory at the cost of losing a friend to Gluttony

As the final episode of the anime’s third season, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 was expected to wrap up most, if not all, of the Counterattack Arc’s remaining battles and loose ends. Officially released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the installment did indeed conclude the Counterattack Arc satisfactorily, but now exactly how fans expected.

For one, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 both introduces a third Sin Archbishop of Gluttony, and confirms all three representations of Gluttony escape Priestella alive. However, the mark they left is made obvious, resulting in a dramatic cliffhanger which perfectly calls back to the iconic final moments of the anime’s first season.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 sees all three Sin Archbishops of Gluttony escape Priestella alive

Brief episode recap

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 began with Beatrice relentlessly attacking Sin Archbishop of Gluttony Lye Batenkaitos as he continued impersonating Rem. Beatrice then revealed that she had magic crystals, and while she needed to save one for something to do with Puck, she could use the other five for massive attack spells. She used this to trick Lye into defending, which allowed Felt’s camp members to try and attack.

However, he was able to deflect all attacks, and began using his authority to “eat” the others and their names. This pressured Beatrice and Otto Suwen to attack immediately before more fell, which led to Beatrice actually attacking with her magic crystals. While her attacks proved ineffective, Felt arrived at that moment with a staff wrapped in cloth, attacking Lye with it. While it seemed effective, he quickly countered and put himself in a position to eat Felt and her name.

However, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 saw him have an adverse physical reaction as he tried, clearly in pain. Beatrice then flew down to Felt, showing her that she was using the staff wrong before burning two magic crystals to activate it. A massive blast of white energy then burst out of it which sent Lye flying, with the staff seemingly deactivating shortly thereafter. Beatrice added that she had “old memories” with the staff, implying it was once hers.

Beatrice helps Felt launch a massive attack against Lye Batenkaitos in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 (Image via White Fox)

Lye, meanwhile, was lying motionless on the ground after suffering major damage from the attack. One of Felt’s camp members approached him, but was killed by Lye, who revealed he could still move. Someone then tried targeting Beatrice, but Otto pushed her out of the way in time. This led to him having his legs cut down to the bone, but still attached to his body. However, it wasn’t Lye who attacked him, but someone new who called Lye her brother.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 saw this person then accuse Felt of using a fake name, while Otto identified them as another Sin Archbishop of Gluttony. The new Sin Archbishop then revealed their true form as a girl called Rui Arneb. She accused Felt of being a princess with a fake name. She argued this at first, prompting Rui to reveal that her true name isn’t Felt. However, she didn’t reveal what Felt’s true name was here, instead saying the fight was over.

Rui turned to walk away and asked if they’d keep fighting or call it a day, with Beatrice and Felt deciding to lick their wounds. Kiritaka Muse then got on the city’s announcement system and confirmed that they were victorious in their defense of Priestella. Focus then shifted to Subaru, who returned to the government building and was greeted by Beatrice. After a tearful reunion, Anastasia Hoshin also arrived and revealed everyone was okay with no casualties.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 then revealed that Garfiel, Mimi Pearlbaton, and Otto were in the process of healing up. Otto also revealed that Priscilla Barielle captured Sin Archbishop of Wrath, Sirius Romanée-Conti. Subaru, Emilia, and Beatrice went to interrogate her, where she revealed the Gospel ordered her and the others to gather in Priestella. Sirius added that she couldn’t speak to the others’ motivations beyond that.

They decided they wouldn’t get any more info out of her as Sirius began singing Liliana Masquerade’s song, which upset Subaru. She then claimed that his soul and flesh had merged with Petelgeuse’s, and promised to drag her love out of him one day. She also gave him a warning to beware of Gluttony, seemingly referring to the three Sin Archbishops representing it as “Gourmand, Foul Feeding, and Satiation.”

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 saw her claim the trio would try to take her away. They then met with Aldebaran, where he called her Beako and she warned the pair not to trust him. Subaru tried to ask if something happened with them, prompting Beatrice to reveal he awoke her with a magic crystal he got from Kiritaka. Subaruo theorized on what Al’s goals could be, but Emilia pointed out that they should just be grateful given how integral Al’s actions were.

Sirius warns Subaru and co of how dangerous the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony are in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 (Image via White Fox)

Anastasia then argued they should kill Sirius in a meeting, with Felix Argyle arguing against this for the sake of finding a way to heal Crusch Karsten. Subaru said he understood both sides, while Reinhard van Astrea and Felt volunteered to escort her back to the capital. They then discussed what to do with the unnamed and those transformed by the Sin Archbishop of Lust, Capella Emerada Lugunica. Priscilla argued for killing them and putting them out of their misery.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 saw Emilia instead argue for putting them into cold sleep while they looked for a cure. Liliana seconded this and offered her own head as recompense if they were unable to find a cure. She then sang her song as others, such as Kiritaka and Sin Archbishop of Greed Regulus Corneas’ wives, gathered around. Emilia was then shown to have successfully frozen all of Lust’s victims, earning Priscilla’s recognition and respect likewise.

Other characters such as Heinkel Astrea and Wilhelm van Astrea were also seen. Subaru then thanked Reinhard for his help, to which he said it was an honor to help a friend. Subaru and Emilia then discussed Puck before seeing Ricardo, who had lost an arm but was unbothered. Subaru then saw Julius Euclius and approached him to ask where he was earlier. However, the episode ended with Emilia asking who Julius was, confirming he was eaten by Roy Alphard.

Final thoughts

In classic fashion for the series, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 concludes the highly anticipated third season with a massive cliffhanger regarding Julius Euclius’ fate. The episode does at least fully conclude most every other plotline from the season, with those remaining seemingly being used as set up for the officially announced fourth season. In the meantime, fans will simply have to wait patiently as more promotional material for the fourth season is revealed.

