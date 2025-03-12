Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14: Reinhard defeats Theresia as her origins are fully revealed

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 was expected to focus primarily on Wilhelm van Astrea’s fight against the reanimated corpse of his late wife and former Sword Saint, Theresia. Officially released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the installment focused on this fight, but it didn’t quite unfold as fans expected it to.

Instead, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 saw the pair’s son Heinkel and grandson Reinhard quickly get involved, the latter landing the final hit on Theresia. This action was interspersed with a focus on Theresia’s origins and her last day in life, both prior to her hunt for the White Whale and what unfolded on the battlefield.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 sees Pandora return and revealed responsible for Theresia’s first death

Brief episode recap

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 began with a flashback to Wilhelm and Theresia van Astrea’s first meeting, which went as fans previously saw. The focus swiftly returned to the present, where Wilhelm fought Theresia without quarter. Wilhelm then discussed how they had previously parted before she left to fight the White Whale. Her final words were teased about her return, with Wilhelm saying he’s come to collect on that promise.

The two then clashed in epic fashion until they were interrupted by Heinkel Astrea, who called out to and distracted Wilhelm, allowing Theresia to land a crippling hit. Heinkel then realized that his father was fighting his mother, who turned her attention to their son. Heinkel drew his sword but was immediately disarmed, begging for his life likewise. Wilhelm tried to get her attention back on him, but she refused and prepared to cut Heinkel down.

Thankfully, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 saw Reinhard van Astrea appear at that moment, saving his father. He then drew his Dragon Sword Reid, which clearly recognized its former wielder as a worthy opponent. Wilhelm cried out in objection, begging Reinhard not to kill his Theresia. However, Reinhard responded that she died 15 years ago by his hand and that the one before them was a fake as he slashed her chest with Reid.

Reinhard cuts down his grandmother's corpse without hesitation in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 (Image via White Fox)

Theresia then spoke of when the divine protection of the Sword Saint first came to her at 12 years old, starting a flashback to her at that age. She was shown to immediately feel and recognize the sensation, with her uncle watching from afar. She was then shown sparring against her brothers and handily defeating them, with her uncle then confirming that she was the next Sword Saint.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 saw him hand her the Dragon Sword Reid while telling her to pick up her sword. However, Theresia began sobbing, pitying her brother, who she loved, for his unfaltering daily dedication and effort to the sword. She even said she destroyed her brother’s dream as the focus shifted to her first campaign in the Demihuman War two years later. Her brother entered her tent, finding her cowering in a corner and sitting beside her.

He references her kind and gentle nature and how frustrated he was at what happened two years ago. He added that he loved the sword and his life and was grateful to have her as a little sister. He said he’d protect her as her big brother if she wanted to stop fighting, with Theresia revealing she didn’t even take to the battlefield in the war, let alone wield her sword. Her brother instead led the campaign and died in battle as a result.

Expand Tweet

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 saw her imply she tried to quit being the Sword Saint after but could not, with her cowardice covered up as the war raged on. She also revealed that her uncle and all of her other brothers also died on the battlefield. The past and present blended before her as her mental state waned on the battlefield. However, she found inspiration as she watched a flower burn, with the battlefield turning to a flower field as she drew Reid.

The rest of the flashback fans previously saw of a young Wilhelm and Theresia then played out as previously shown. Theresia revealed that she never answered his question of whether he loved her, but they were so happy from that day on. However, they were shown arguing over Theresia’s decision to hunt the White Whale. It was implied that Heinkel’s words primarily motivated her to leave, asking Wilhelm if he loved her once again.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 saw her then injure Wilhelm with the divine protection of the Death God, which prevented him from following since his wound wouldn’t heal likewise. She promised she’d be fine, kissing Wilhelm and saying she loved him and that he could finally say those words when she returned. The focus shifted to the hunt, with Theresia and her soldiers completely pinned down by the White Whale’s sonic attacks.

Pandora's role in Theresia's death is revealed in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 (Image via White Fox)

She eventually led her troops into battle but lost the divine protection of the Sword Saint as they charged. Pandora then appeared before her, with Theresia unable to draw Reid. She charged at Pandora with a regular sword, decapitating her initially but eventually being defeated. Focus then returned to the present, where Theresia seemingly regained her senses for her final moments, allowing him to say that he truly loved her finally.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 saw her counter that he had been saying it all this time with everything but his words as they each said those words to each other. Theresia’s body then turned to ash, with Heinkel trying to start a fight with Reinhard about Theresia’s fate afterward, but he didn’t take the bait. The episode ended with Wilhelm telling Heinkel to stop while gathering up Theresia’s ashes, leaving with them while urging Reinhard to keep fighting as the Sword Saint.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 is an exciting installment which concludes likely the biggest remaining fight in the Counterattack Arc. Virtually all that remains now is Aldebaran’s fight against the Sin Archbishop of Lust, Capella Emerada Lugunica. Likewise, Reinhard should be headed there now, setting up the next episode to end the Witch Cult’s siege of Priestella.

