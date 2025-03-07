Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13 review: White Fox gives Garfiel their best in an episode where everyone shines

The excitement continues in Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13 as the narrative shifts focus to the other battlefronts in the Battle of Priestella, giving Garfiel and other key characters their much-deserved spotlight.

Premiered on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, this episode primarily centers around Garfiel's showdown with the reanimated Witch Cultist, Kurgan. Alongside this tense confrontation, the installment also provides updates on other ongoing battles, including Al vs. Capella, Otto, Felt, and her companions vs. Lye Batenkaitos, and Wilhelm vs. the reanimated Theresia.

White Fox once again delivers top-tier production, ensuring a thrilling episode packed with intensity, action, and gripping moments. With adrenaline-packed combat sequences and masterfully executed storytelling, this installment takes the excitement to new heights, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13 narrative criticism: White Fox maintains the intensity with Garfiel, Al, and Otto's battles

Garfiel in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 (Image via White Fox)

Following Subaru and Emilia's intense battle against Regulus and his satisfying defeat in Episode 12, the momentum continues in Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13. Directed by Masahiro Shinohara, White Fox delivers yet another top-tier production that showcases their impressive storytelling and direction.

Titled A Warrior's Acclaim, the episode shifts the focus to other fronts of the Battle of Priestella, with a key spotlight on Garfiel's showdown against the reanimated Kurgan, a Witch Cultist. Their battle is the key focus, but the episode also delves deeper into Garfiel's internal struggles, with Elsa's haunting presence that affects him during the fight.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 teases the Wilhelm vs. Theresia faceoff (Image via White Fox)

Despite being in his fully transformed state, Garfiel initially struggles against the eight-armed legend's overwhelming strength. However, their fight leads them to a shelter where Garfiel's siblings are taking refuge. To save them from a roaming monster, Garfiel finally conquers Elsa's haunting and slays the beast, marking a significant growth point for his character.

Even Kurgan acknowledges Garfiel's strength and unleashes his full strength. They face off in a spectacular final battle. With his siblings and onlookers cheering him on, Garfiel ultimately triumphs, with Kurgan calling the fight "magnificent" in his final words before crumbling away.

Capella in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 (Image via White Fox)

While the battle between Garfiel and Kurgan takes center stage, Episode 13 also highlights Otto, Felt, and their companions facing Lye Batenkaitos, one of the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony. Otto summons powerful Water Dragons to battle Lye, but the Cultist destroys them effortlessly and shifts focus ack to Otto's group.

Felt's mention of a legendary weapon that can even harm Reinhard adds anticipation, and the group's attempt to stall Lye while she retrieves the weapon heightens the suspense.

Meanwhile, Al's confrontation with Capella, the Sin Archbishop of Lust, unfolds as he goes head-to-head with her despite her regenerative abilities. Capella's shapeshifting as Priscilla adds further tension, but Al's determination sees him mercilessly decapitating her.

However, Capella regenerates, setting the stage for another round between them, leaving the fight unresolved and adding to the cliffhanger.

The episode closes with the tense setup of Wilhelm's battle with the reanimated Theresia, suggesting an emotional confrontation in future episode(s). The suspense continues to build, keeping viewers hooked and eager to see how these battles unfold.

Overall, Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13 masterfully balances multiple intense battles without feeling overwhelming. White Fox skillfully escalates the hype with emotional and action-packed storylines that leave viewers both satisfied and anticipating what comes next.

Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13 overall production review: White Fox gives Garfiel a phenomenal focus with the series' best animation

Studio White Fox once again delivers a visually breathtaking and masterfully executed episode in Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13. As an action-packed installment, the animation is the highlight of the episode, elevating the intensity and thrill to new heights.

While Subaru and Emilia's battle against Regulus in Episode 12 was a visual spectacle, the Garfiel vs. Kurgan showdown in Episode 13 pushes the animation quality even further. This fight steals the spotlight, particularly in the second round, where the visuals reach an entirely new level with Vincent Chansard's animation, beyond words can describe.

The layered, semi-translucent shots of their exchanges, Garfiel's tiger impact shots, the sequences of his magic-infused steps, and the immersive fisheye lens shots, all combine to create a true visual spectacle.

The transformed Garfiel vs. the reanimated Kurgan unfolds (Image via White Fox)

The sequences highlight detailed storyboarding, the dynamic angles showcase the animators' dedication, making this one of the best-executed fight scenes in not just this season but likely in the entire series.

Even beyond this intense battle, the animation remains consistently stunning, with smooth, fluid shots and exceptional art direction. Every combat scene is intricately choreographed, ensuring each moment carries weight and impact. The Capella vs. Al faceoff is another standout, showing the studio's commitment to delivering breathtaking and impactful action.

The dynamic fight choreography enhances the immersiveness, crafting a seamless blend of precision and artistry that surpasses expectations. Complementing the stellar animation, the voice cast delivers yet another set of powerful performances. At the same time, the soundtracks further amplify the action, tying together the visuals, intensity, and character moments in a remarkable blend.

Overall, Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13 stands as one of the season's finest installments, particularly in terms of animation quality. White Fox continues to push boundaries, ensuring that each moment is as visually compelling as it is narratively engaging.

Final thoughts

In summary, Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13 delivers a thrilling visual delight, expertly setting the stage for the remaining battles in the Battle of Priestella while securing another significant, spectacular win for Team Subaru.

With White Fox continuously demonstrating their dedication to crafting the ultimate Re:ZERO anime adaptation, this episode takes that commitment even further, featuring breathtaking art and stunning animation that marks it as one of the season's finest additions.

By shining the spotlight not only on Garfiel but also on other supporting characters like Al and Otto, the episode ensures a well-rounded and impactful portrayal. The exhilarating action and masterful execution make Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 13 an unforgettable moment for fans that will undoubtedly leave them with a lasting impression as the story heads toward the endgame of this war.

