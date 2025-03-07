How old is Emilia in Re:Zero? Age explored

While fans know that Emilia from Re:Zero is much older than she seems in the anime, not many fans questioned her real age until Regulus Corneas remembered her right before he drowned to his death.

As revealed in the anime, Regulus Corneas initially wanted to make Emilia's paternal aunt Fortuna his 79th wife but abandoned the idea after seeing her attitude towards himself and Pandora.

Replacing her, Regulus Corneas wanted to make Emilia his 79th wife. The sheer fact that Regulus had seen Emilia over 100 years ago leads one to question Emilia's real age in Re:Zero. So, how old is Emilia in the anime?

What is Emilia's age in Re:Zero?

Regulus Corneas as seen in Re:Zero anime (Image via )

As fans may remember, during Re:Zero season 2, the anime revealed Emilia's past and how she ended up frozen for 100 years. After Regulus Corneas and Pandora invaded Elior Forest, Petelgeuse and Fortuna faced them together after ensuring Emilia's safety.

During this fight, Pandora tricked Petelgeuse and forced him to tear a hole in Fortuna's chest. This attack inflicted mortal and irreparable wounds to Emilia's aunt, following which Petelgeuse snapped. His mind shattered beyond repair and succumbed to the effects of the Witch Factor of Sloth.

Petelgeuse as seen in Re:Zero anime (Image via White Fox)

As for Fortuna, mere moments before she died, she told Emilia one last time that she loved her. This incident enraged Emilia, and she unleashed her full magic and attacked Pandora continuously. Unfortunately, despite Emilia killing her repeatedly, Pandora revived herself using her Authority of Vainglory. Moments later, Emilia lost control of her powers and froze Elior Forest entirely, ending the bloodbath.

As Emilia was seven years old at the time of freezing, she was both mentally and physically of the same age. However, as 100 years passed by, her body aged by four years. Many deduced that she only aged four years because she was a half-elf, or it had something to do with her body being fronzen. Unfortunately, the anime never revealed why Emilia's body only aged by four years in 100 years.

Emilia as seen in Re:Zero anime (Image via White Fox)

That said, this development caused a difference between her mental and physical age. This is why when the ice around Emilia finally melted, and she started living in snow-covered Elior Forest with Puck, she was mentally seven years old but physically eleven years old.

Emilia then lived with Puck in Elior Forest for six years, after which she lived in Roswaal's mansion for one year. Thus, at the start of the Re:Zero anime, when Emilia met with Natsuki Subaru, she was 14 years old mentally but 18 years old physically. That said, if one were to account for her chronological age, Emilia was 114 years old at the start of Re: Zero anime.

Emilia as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

While the anime hasn't stated this outright, it is commonly believed that it has been around a year since Emilia and Subaru first met. If one does account for that, then Emilia is currently 15 years old mentally, 19 years old physically, and 115 years old chronologically.

