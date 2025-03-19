Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15: Capella flees as the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony gain advantage

With the biggest and most anticipated fights of the season now wrapped up, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 was expected to give relatively equal focus to the remaining fights. Officially released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the installment did indeed give relatively equal focus to all remaining fights.

Some even reached their ultimate conclusion in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15, such as Aldebaran’s fight against Sin Archbishop of Lust Capella Emerada Lugunica. Others instead left fans on suspenseful cliffhangers, or saw the unexpected returns of fan-favorite characters at just the right time.

Beatrice finally reappears in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 with truly perfect timing

Brief episode recap

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 began with a focus on SIn Archbishop of Gluttony Lye Batenkaitos’ fight against Otto Suwen and Felt’s subordinates. Despite having the numbers advantage, Otto and co were unable to end the fight against Lye, who said he was nothing in comparison to Roy Alphard. Focus then shifted to Roy’s fight against Julius Euclius and Ricardo Welkin, who seemingly knew every move the pair would make before they even made it.

Juliius was able to come up with a move Roy couldn’t predict, which shocked and impressed the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony. However, he then countered with a powerful blow called Eclipse, which he said was the final blow for 88 others before him. As Julius coughed up blood, Roy directed his attention to Ricardo, using magic to create two water dragons. Ricardo then asked who Roy was, who said he was “a humble, nameless mage” who was an outcast.

However, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 saw him imply he was just joking before launching the dragons at Ricardo, who disintegrated them with a scream. As both were impressed with the abilities and skills of the other, Julius asked Roy why someone so strong would choose evil. In Roy’s response, he kept calling Julius his brother and even asked if he remembered when they were poor, sick children and Roy asked Julius to pick an appa for him.

Julius struggles to keep his cool in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 (Image via White Fox)

A flashback then began which saw a young Julius doing exactly this for someone in a bed on the other side of a window. While this person looked like they could be Julius’ sibling, they looked nothing like Roy. Returning to the present, Roy’s comments implying that they had a past together slowly but surely infuriated Julius. After biting his lip until it bled in restraint, he charged in to attack Roy, who effortlessly dodged every attack.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 saw Julius prepare an incredibly powerful attack, as Roy said he hated Julius so much because he picked that appa for them. As blood spurted from an unknown party, focus shifted to Aldebaran’s fight against Sin Archbishop of Lust, Capella Emerada Lugunica. She asked how much longer it would take for him to kill her, prompting Al to begin blustering and Capella to call him out in exchange.

She even welcomed the attack he said they had prepared for her, saying that the principles of love dictate that she accept it. Al ominously stated that “dying hurts, and [is] scary… especially the first time,” as if he knew the sensation intimately in a manner similar to how Subaru does. This didn’t dissuade Capella at all, prompting her to enter her dragon form. Al then put his sword away before triggering the trap they had set, which was caving in the sewers around her.

Ad

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 saw her continue to maintain that this special trap was an act of love nonetheless as Priestella’s government building collapsed on top of her. Al then surfaced in the waterways nearby, about to remove his helmet before Anastasia Hoshin appeared and he stopped. As Anastasia said she was glad he was alright, Al confusingly said he thought he “secretly got crushed about three times,” making his prior comments even more ominous.

Felix Argyle then appeared, commenting on how Anastasia’s magic didn’t even faze her. Al then drew his sword against Anastasia, accusing her of being a fraud since the real Anastasia couldn’t use magic. Felix put himself between them, and convinced Al to put away his sword. Capella then appeared in the form of a colony of rats, which then merged into her human form. However, she said she’d take her leave for the day since she already did what she wanted to.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 then saw Anastasia accuse Capella’s actions of being what the gospel ordered her to do. Felix was angry about this, but relented after Capella made it clear that her death wasn’t the path to Crusch Karsten’s salvation. Her demi-beasts then surrounded Al and co, forcing them to flee while she did the same. Felix then called out for help, with Reinhard hearing and appearing right as he did so.

Ad

Capella confusingly flees in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15's final scenes (Image via White Fox)

Otto, meanwhile, learned from one of Felt’s subordinates that Lye moved as though he had years of training experience. Otto realized that Lye absorbed the memories and experiences of everyone he ate, doing so to a soldier as Otto realized this. Lye even seemingly mimicked the voice of the soldier he killed in addition to their skills. Otto then asked the soldiers in the area to not say his name, which led everyone to reveal they forgot his name in the first place.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 saw Lye mention Rui being upset at the failure he seemingly was being set up for. Otto then managed to stick two explosives to Lye’s chest in the ensuing chaos, but they proved ineffective beyond ruining Lye’s clothes, revealing a scarred body. As Lye cornered Otto and tried eating his finger. However, Beatrice appeared to save him at the last possible second, the episode ended with Lye using Rem’s memories to identify her.

Final thoughts

With the fights against the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony still ongoing heading into the season finale, fans are unsure of exactly what to expect. More likely than not, Beatrice and Otto’s fight against Lye will get the main focus, with fans learning the result of Julius and Ricardo’s fight in the final minutes of the season finale. Fans can also expect some indication of where the series is headed next in season 4 given the plethora of source material White Fox now has stockpiled.

