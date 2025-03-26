Re:ZERO season 4 officially announced following season 3 finale

Following the season 3 finale on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Re:ZERO season 4 was officially announced for production via the franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The production news was confirmed via the release of a roughly 60-second teaser promotional video, as well as a key visual and comments from lead voice actors.

While the Re:ZERO season 4 announcement didn’t confirm a release window in its production announcement, it’ll likely be a much shorter wait than that from the second to third season. Further supporting this presumption is the fact that animation studio White Fox only has one other currently announced series still in production.

Re:ZERO season 4 officially confirmed for production, but no release info of any kind revealed

The announcement teaser for Re:ZERO season 4 begins with a focus on a desert town, with heavy winds and dust blowing over it. Two people are seen entering a bar, revealed to be Subaru and Emilia when the bartender turns to greet them. They each ask the bartender for a drink before the screen cuts to a brief flash of the series logo, which turns to dust as text announcing the fourth season’s production appears.

A key visual was also revealed alongside the announcement, featuring Subaru and Emilia seen in the same outfits they’re wearing in the trailer Also present are Ram, Rem (in a wheelchair and seemingly still asleep from Gluttony’s effects), Julius Euclius, Anastasia Hoshin, Beatrice, and Patrasche. Another strange creature is seen, as is Meili Portroute, former antagonist and ally to Elsa Granhiert, the Bowel Hunter.

Comments from lead voice actors Yusuke Kobayashi, who plays Subaru, and Rie Takahashi, who plays Emilia. Yusuke’s comments notably see him say that he “won’t keep [fans] waiting” another four years to see him again. As mentioned above, this suggests fans won’t be waiting nearly as long for Re:ZERO season 4 as they did for season 3. Takahashi’s comments seem to focus on celebrating Emilia and co’s victory in Priestella as seen in the latest episode.

Lastly, a celebratory illustration from original character designer and light novel illustrator Shinichiro Otsuka was shared. It features both the characters who also appeared in the aforementioned key visual, and a new character who’ll presumably be introduced in the anime’s fourth season. While speculative, her portrayal here and placement in the illustration would suggest her to be an antagonistic force Subaru and co will have to overcome.

The Re:ZERO anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Tappei Nagatsuka and illustrator Shinichiro Otsuka’s light novel series of the same name. The light novels themselves adapt Nagatsuki’s original self-published web novel series of the same name, available on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website and still ongoing today.

