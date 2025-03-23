Classroom of the Elite season 4 unveils first teaser PV

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, Kadokawa unveiled the first teaser promotional video for Classroom of the Elite season 4. According to the teaser, the series will cover the events from the First Semester Arc of the Year 2 sequel light novel series.

The short clip also teased the characters who will appear in the anime. Unfortunately, the teaser didn't reveal an exact release date for the series. Notably, the Classroom of the Elite season 4 is a sequel to the previous season, which released 13 episodes from January 2024 to March 2024.

Classroom of the Elite season 4 teaser trailer reveals a threat lurking around the corner for Ayakonji

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the series unveiled the first teaser promotional video for Classroom of the Elite season 4. The 39-second visual begins on a foreboding note, with a mysteriously hooded character walking outside. The PV doesn't reveal the individual's identity.

After that, the teaser PV showcases characters who will appear in the series. Beginning with, the teaser Pv shows Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, who has advanced to the second-year in the Advanced Nurturing High School. He's joined by Suzune Horikita at 2-D class.

The trailer continues showcasing the new students from the first year. The Classroom of the Elite season 4 teaser trailer features Ichika Amasawa (1-A), Takuya Yagami (1-B), Sakurako Tsubaki (1-C), Riku Utomiya (1-C), Tsubasa Nanase (1-D), and Kazuomi Housen (1-D).

Tsubasa Nanase, as seen in the teaser PV (Image via Studio Lerche)

According to the teaser, one of the first-year students is a White Room member, who wants to assassinate Kiyotaka Ayanokoji. Although the trailer is only 39 seconds long, it builds up the hype surrounding the series. Moreover, the PV breathes life into the characters from the spin-off light novel series.

The official staff also confirmed that Classroom of the Elite season 4 will have returning cast and staff members. However, the exact details haven't been shared yet. The voice actors for the previous season were Shoya Chiba as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, Akari Kito as Suzune Horikita, Ayana Taketatsu as Kei Karuizawa, Rina Hidaka as Arisu, and others. Studio Lerche will continue producing the show's animation.

About Classroom of the Elite season 4

A key visual for the fourth season (Image via Studio Lerche)

The Classroom of the Elite season 4 will feature new challenges for Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, who has to identify a major threat lurking in the shadows. According to the official staff, the fourth installment covers the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 sequel light novel.

The upcoming season will show Ayanokoji and others, who have advanced to the second year, pair with the new freshers (First-year students) for a written test. Interestingly, only the second years shall face expulsion if they fail. What's worse, one of the First-Year students is from the White Room, and they want to assassinate Ayanokoji

